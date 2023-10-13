Charles Barkley's net worth in 2023 is $60 million. Barkley is a former NBA superstar who now sits in the analyst's chair on TNT. Let's look at Charles Barkley's net worth in 2023.

Charles Barkley was an outspoken and beloved character in the NBA. It is no wonder that he went on to have a successful television career. Charles Barkley's net worth in 2023 sits at about $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Barkley was born in Leeds, Ala. He was the first black baby born in a segregated, all-white town hospital. He went to Leeds High School and failed to make the varsity team. During the summer, he grew 6 inches and earned a spot on the team as a senior.

Barkley averaged 19.1 points and 17.9 rebounds per game, garnering attention from college scouts. Auburn's head coach, Sonny Smith, said, “One of my assistants called me and said, ‘Sonny, you're not going to believe this, but there's a fat guy here who can play like the wind.' ”

Charles Barkley's college life

Despite his battle with his weight, Barkley dominated the SEC at Auburn. He led the conference in rebounding each year. He excited the fans with dunks and blocks while playing center at a low 6-foot-6. Barkley was listed as 6-foot-6, but he stated in his book that it was likely closer to 6-foot-4.

He still holds the Auburn record for career field-goal percentage with 62.6 percent. He was the SEC Player of the Year in 1984, was an All-SEC selection three times, and was chosen as the SEC Player of the Decade for the 1980s. In three years at Auburn, he averaged 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

He was one of 74 college players to get the invite to try out for the 1984 Olympic team. He made the top-20 players but was eventually cut along with John Stockton. Barkley decided not to stay at Auburn for his final year, declaring for the 1984 NBA draft.

Charles Barkley is drafted by the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers chose Barkley with the fifth pick overall in the 1984 draft. The 76ers were an established team with players including Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and Maurice Cheeks. Malone took on a leadership role for Barkley, teaching him how to control his weight and prepare himself for a game.

Barkley had 14.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game during the regular season and was on the All-Rookie Team. In his second season, Barkley became the team's starting power forward. This shift in roles kickstarted a run of 11 straight seasons with over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. Barkley became the leader of the team when Malone left and assumed this role until he departed for Phoenix in 1992.

Charles Barkley is traded to the Suns

The Phoenix Suns made a deal to acquire Barkley in 1992, and it paid immediate dividends. In fact, it is still the best trade in Suns history. He averaged 25.6 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Barkley won his first and only Most Valuable Player award for his efforts. Barkley went into the NBA Playoffs riding a high as he felt he was finally the best player in the league.

The Suns made it through the Western Conference and advanced to the NBA Finals. The problem for Barkley was what would be awaiting them. Michael Jordan was in a sour mood over losing out on the MVP award to Barkley, and Jordan made him pay. The Chicago Bulls beat the Suns in six games, and it was the closest Barkley ever came to an NBA championship.

Barkley's most lucrative contract as a pro came in 1993, signing a five-year, $18.9 million contract. He didn't play out his deal with Phoenix, as they shipped him to Houston in 1996. The move was made to help bolster Houston's roster after winning back-to-back NBA championships with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. The trio never clicked, and Barkley was the last remaining member until his retirement in 2000.

Charles Barkley's television career and other endeavors

Charles Barkley has agreed to a new 10-year deal with TNT that is expected to be worth "well north" of $100 million, per @nypost. pic.twitter.com/1Uf0tQYvTB — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 17, 2022

The outspoken Barkley became a studio analyst with TNT after his retirement. The Inside the NBA crew of Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and Ernie Johnson is considered one of the finest sports shows on TV today.

Barkley has won four Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Analyst. Despite claims that he will soon retire, Barkley has kept signing on with TNT. Barkley signed a contract extension for another 10 years in 2022 on a deal worth over $100 million.

Barkley has also been on college basketball broadcasts and golf content. He is most well-known in golf circles for his horrid golf swing but has parlayed that into appearing on golf broadcasts. He also was a competitor on “The Match,” where he teamed up with Phil Mickelson to defeat Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry.

Barkley was a highly marketable superstar during his playing days. He had deals with Nike, Capital One, Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Right Guard, and T-Mobile. He still has ties in endorsements today and is even releasing Nike sneakers.

Barkley was a superstar during his playing days but has made far more money as a television personality. Was Charles Barkley's net worth in 2023 a surprise?