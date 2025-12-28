On Sunday evening, the Chicago Bears will hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of two of the best teams in the NFC this year. The Bears officially clinched the NFC North due to the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, but they still have bigger aspirations, including the number one overall seed in the conference, left to play for.

Unfortunately, prior to the game against the 49ers, the Bears got a rough injury update on two of their key wide receivers.

“#Bears are adding WRs DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus to the Injury Report because of an illness,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

Adam Schefter of ESPN also noted on X that “Rome Odunze already has been ruled out.”

At this point, it seems that some sort of illness has invaded the Bears locker room at the worst possible time, affecting some of Caleb Williams' key weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

It was Moore who hauled in an epic touchdown pass from Williams in overtime last week against the Packers, which gave Chicago the win in that game and allowed them to climb back into the driver's seat in the NFC North, which they eventually ended up winning on Saturday.

If they were to be without all of those players on Sunday in San Francisco, their task would certainly be made a good bit more difficult against a 49ers defense that has been solid throughout this season.

In any case, the 49ers and Bears are slated to kick off at 8:20 pm ET from the Bay Area.