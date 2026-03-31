For years, fans have been hoping the New York Giants would bring Odell Beckham Jr. back for one final ride into the sunset. Now the team has another former legend pushing for a reunion, with edge-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul openly campaigning to return to East Rutherford.

Pierre-Paul sent his public request for the Giants to re-sign him in the 2026 offseason on X, formerly Twitter. Although he tagged the wrong account, JPP still got fans talking by claiming he is ready to “take on OTs” and “dominate” against the run.

“@nygiants I'm still available and ready to take on some OT's and dominate in run-stop football the GIANTS WAY,” Pierre-Paul tweeted. “Let's make it happen. Giants Fans, Giants Nation, let's go!! I know I know I know.”

The Giants already have a loaded edge-rushing room led by Pro Bowler Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter. Unfortunately for Pierre-Paul, they are unlikely to add any more players at the position, barring an injury.

The 37-year-old Pierre-Paul did not play for most of the 2025 season before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers near the end of the year. He appeared in three games for the team and recorded a batted pass against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Pierre-Paul spent the first eight years of his career with the Giants, playing for the organization from 2010 to 2017. He is 10th in franchise history with 58.0 sacks while donning the blue and red. Pierre-Paul's Giants tenure ended when he was traded in the 2018 offseason, three years after he infamously damaged his hand in a fireworks accident that resulted in an amputated finger. New York sent him to the Buccaneers, where he would spend the next four seasons before ensuing stops with the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.