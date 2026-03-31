Undoubtedly, Jerry West was one of the most transformative players in NBA history. A man who did it all on the court, in the front office, and forever immortalized as the NBA logo.

A legacy that will be told in the upcoming documentary, Jerry West: The Logo, on Prime Video on April 16. Kenya Barris will direct the film.

On Monday, the official trailer was released featuring a star-studded litany of basketball excellence espousing on West while the man himself gave his final interviews.

Among the illuminaries who testified were Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Pat Riley, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

The documentary will certainly look back at West's basketball accomplishments. Among them were being a 14-time NBA All-Star, a 1960 Olympic gold medalist, and winning an NBA championship in 1972 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After his playing days, West revolutionized the role of executive. He became an eight-time NBA champion in that realm with both the Lakers and Warriors.

It was his efforts that led to the building of the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s with Magic and Kareem. Plus, West was the brains behind the Lakers' title run in the early 2000s with Shaq and Kobe Bryant.

Furthermore, West helped spur the Warriors' title run beginning in 2015.

Moreover, the documentary will explore the West's vulnerable side. A man who had battles with depression and the personal sacrifice that came with his ambition.

In total, West has been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame three times. West passed away at the age of 86 in 2024.