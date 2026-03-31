LeBron James may be 41, but he is still more than capable of being one of the main men on teams competing for NBA championships, something he looks likely to do this year with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, there is still plenty of speculation when it comes to James' future beyond the season, with a number of teams being linked to his signature.

Among them are the New York Knicks, with one inside source recently giving their two bits on how the franchise potentially sees the move, per ESPN.

“A Knicks team source told ESPN that the franchise would have to decide if it would be worth it to dramatically change its team complexion for just one season of James — likely not even a full 82 games when accounting for injuries and rest — when New York's current core has had steady success,” the story said.

Of course, LeBron may still be operating at a high level for the Lakers. However, he has also regularly missed games, sitting out of 21 of the Lakers’ 65 games of the regular season thus far.

At the same time, there is plenty of optimism from the player’s side. LeBron has previously stated that Madison Square Garden is his favorite arena to play at, and being a part of a market as big as New York is also only going to help James.

Further, LeBron potentially winning the championship with the Knicks, their first since 1976, would also support his claim as the potential GOAT while giving him the easier pathway to the playoffs next season in the Eastern Conference.

And while James has positive relationships with multiple members of the Knicks staff, the source also claimed adding LeBron will need New York to break off their current core.

“Though the Knicks' current core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are all between 28 and 30 and “building together,” as the team source told ESPN, adding James would put New York fully in “win-now mode,””

Mike Brown played a pivotal role in James’ early career, guiding him to his first NBA Finals appearance in 2007 and coaching him during two of his four MVP seasons. Meanwhile, Knicks president Leon Rose previously represented James as his agent while William Wesley, a senior figure in New York’s front office has maintained a connection with James since his teenage years.

And while that only helps the chances of a potential move, if the Knicks fail to win the championship next season after breaking off their core, it may also hurt his reputation. Hence, it remains to be seen exactly how far New York will be willing to go in their pursuit of LeBron James.