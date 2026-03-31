With the Dallas Cowboys looking to make more offseason moves to improve the team after a disappointing year, one position group that the franchise is after is in its linebacker core. As the Cowboys prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Kay Adams makes a potential case for the team signing free agent Bobby Wagner, formerly of the Washington Commanders.

Adams was speaking with Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer for the annual NFL Owners Meeting, where she brought up how she doesn't want Wagner to retire as he enters a 15th season without a team just yet. She would ask Schottenheimer about what possible talks he's had with Wagner.

“I'm just doing anything so he doesn't hang it up. I'm not ready for that. I know it's a there's a divisional aspect to it. You, of course, have reverence for everybody in the division, and him. What conversations have you had about Bobby?”

As Schottenheimer is about to mention, there's a link with the coach and Wagner, as he was the offensive coordinator for the star's original team, the Seattle Seahawks, from 2018 to 2020, when both were there. He would say how he's one of the biggest fans of Wagner.

“Well, I will say this number one, we've made some really strong runs at inside linebackers. It hasn't worked out,” Schottenheimer said. “You're looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world, being in Seattle with him for three years and watching him compete and just talk trash in a good way. I love that guy, and he's still playing at a high level. So we'll see how everything works out. It's an exciting time of year. But Bobby Wagner, total stud.”

Bobby Wagner to the Cowboys?! pic.twitter.com/JmRqRbJMm4 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) March 31, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen if the Cowboys end up going after Wagner, but as Adams mentioned, the 35-year-old just wrapped up playing with the NFC East rival Commanders. Dallas looks to improve after finishing with a 7-9-1 record, putting them second in the division.