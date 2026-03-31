The Los Angeles Lakers could be without LeBron James on Tuesday night as the star forward appeared on the team’s latest injury report ahead of their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers (49-26) listed James as questionable due to left foot injury management, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. Los Angeles is set to conclude its three-game homestand against Cleveland (47-28) with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.

James last played in Monday night’s 120-101 win over the Washington Wizards, where he delivered a triple-double performance. The 41-year-old finished with 21 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and a block while shooting 8-for-16 from the field, 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line across 33 minutes.

His performance helped guide the Lakers to another victory as they continue to build momentum late in the regular season. James stepped into a larger role with Luka Doncic unavailable, as the star guard served a one-game suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul in Friday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James’ status looms large as Lakers monitor injury report

Through 54 games this season, James is averaging 20.9 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from 3-point range. Now in his 23rd NBA season, he remains a central figure in Los Angeles’ rotation as the team pushes for postseason positioning.

In addition to James’ status, the Lakers also listed Marcus Smart as out due to a right ankle contusion. Smart is set to miss his fifth consecutive game as he continues to recover.

The Lakers enter Tuesday’s contest looking to maintain their strong form, but James’ availability could play a significant role against a Cavaliers team competing near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Los Angeles has leaned on a balanced offensive approach during its recent stretch, but the potential absence of James would require adjustments on both ends of the floor. His status is expected to be determined closer to tipoff.