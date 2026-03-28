With the Milwaukee Bucks dealing with Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury and the drama behind all of that behind closed doors, the season for the team has been forgettable to say the least. After the Bucks were officially eliminated from the playoffs after their 127-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, head coach Doc Rivers would speak about the season up until this point.

While the pathway for Milwaukee was heading towards avoiding the playoffs with their 29-44 record currently, it's still “disappointing” for Rivers. He would cite health as a key reason for the team's woes this season.

“It's been disappointing, obviously,” Rivers said, according to Eric Nehm. “Since I've been here, I haven't had a healthy stretch, and it's been your key guys. It's been Giannis. It's been [Damian Lillard]. And you hope you can play through that, but we just haven't had the ability. This year, having only one quote-unquote star, every other team has two and three. We needed health. We were thin. We knew that before the season started, and it just didn't go our way. All the talk and all that stuff probably didn't help either.”

Bucks' Doc Rivers looks at the “silver linings”

Despite the shortcomings of the Bucks this season, with Antetokounmpo's injury being a major one, Rivers still took the time to shout out the “silver linings” of the season, like Ryan Rollins, Pete Nance, and Ous Dieng.

“We gotta rehabilitate or get AJ Green going again. He's a good player,” Rivers said. “He's played too many minutes. We've had no choice, and I think that's put him in a tough spot, and I feel bad for him at time. Bobby was Bobby. He's been a pro throughout this year. We had a great talk today about it before the game. I'm just so proud of him as a leader. He tries to do the right stuff. He tries to say the right things in the locker room. So, there's some good things in there.”

Milwaukee has nine games left in the season, looking to end it on a good note.