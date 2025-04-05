Leaving a clear impact on the NBA throughout three decades, Dwight Howard has earned himself a place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Howard will be among those who will be a first ballot Hall of Famer in the Class of 2025, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Dwight Howard has been elected as a first-ballot member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN. Howard was an 8-time All-Star, 8-time All-NBA, 3-time Defensive Player of Year, a 2020 NBA champion, and won one Olympic gold medal with Team USA,” Charania reported.

He joins Carmelo Anthony as the public NBA players in the Class of 2025. Everyone who is in the class will be announced at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio.

Dwight Howard's best moments throughout NBA career

There are plenty of moments for Dwight Howard to be proud of throughout his career in the NBA, as he is more than deserving of the Hall of Fame induction.

Howard played 1,242 games throughout 18 seasons in the league, cementing himself as one of the best centers in history. He averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, # blocks, and 1.3 assists per game on 58.7% shooting from the field.

His best years were with the Orlando Magic, the team who drafted him with the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He dedicated eight years there, transforming himself into an elite center who won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year Awards. He even led them to an NBA Finals appearance in 2009, their second in franchise history and first since 1995.

Howard continued to garner recognition as one of the best players in the league, especially at his position. He bounced around the league in the latter part of his career but remained effective with his defense and rebounding. This proved to be beneficial as he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. He achieved that huge accomplishment as a key player off the bench for a squad that starred LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Howard will remain one of the best centers to have played the game. And his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame certifies that.