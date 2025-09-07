Dwight Howard officially reached basketball’s highest honor with his enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The former Orlando Magic star made clear what he believes is the real reason behind Howard's Hall of Fame career.

Howard pointed to former Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy as the driving force during his peak years in Orlando.

“Because of you, I am in the Hall of Fame,” Howard said during his speech. “There is no Dwight Howard without Stan Van Gundy. You taught me what it means to stay ready.”

"You taught me what it means to stay ready." Dwight shouts out his coach Stan Van Gundy & does an ICONIC impression 😂 📺 Class of 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/wOTfCMeDZL — NBA (@NBA) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

That partnership produced one of the most successful stretches in Magic history. Under Van Gundy, Orlando reached the postseason in all five seasons. Orlando also made two Eastern Conference Finals appearances and a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals. Howard emerged as the league’s most dominant big man, winning three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards and earning five straight All-NBA First Team selections.

Dwight Howard's legacy ends and begins with the Magic

Howard’s career with Orlando remains the cornerstone of his legacy. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocked shots, free throws made, free throws attempted, and minutes played. He also ranks near the top in games played, field goals made, and steals. His numbers tell the story of a player who transformed the franchise into a contender while anchoring one of the league’s most innovative offenses of the era.

The eight-time All-Star highlighted his Magic teammates as well, thanking those who helped fuel the team’s 2009 Finals run. “That was a magical run,” Howard said, recalling the upset of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Howard’s induction comes with recognition of his broader career achievements, including a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers and a gold medal with the 2008 U.S. Olympic “Redeem Team.” Yet he made it clear that his Hall of Fame journey began and thrived in Orlando, where he spent his first eight NBA seasons after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2004 draft.

“Orlando fans, thank you for supporting me all these years,” Howard said. “My career would not have been what it was without you. Our time together was amazing.”

For Howard, the Hall of Fame honor is not just a validation of his numbers. Instead, it's a tribute to the city, teammates, and coach who helped shape his legacy.