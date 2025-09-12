For the first time since the Dirk Nowitzki-led 2005 squad, Germany is back in the EuroBasket final. In the semifinal, Franz Wagner delivered with the poise of a star, pushing his team past the finish line and sealing a place in Sunday’s title game. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder, the veteran captain, also provided stability on both ends of the floor. Together, the duo carried Germany to a stage the country has not reached in two decades.

The significance of this moment cannot be overstated. After all, Dirk Nowitzki’s run in 2005 remains legendary, as he almost single-handedly lifted Germany to a silver medal. Since then, the national team has endured rebuilding years and painful exits. Now, Franz Wagner represents the next generation, one capable of creating his own legacy. In particular, his scoring and composure under pressure against top competition proved decisive in a historic night for Germany's EuroBasket fans.

At the same time, Dennis Schroder deserves equal credit. His leadership has long been the foundation of the program, giving Germany a steady presence. Whenever the offense slowed, Schroder controlled the tempo and created opportunities for his teammates. In fact, his partnership with Wagner symbolizes the blend of experience and youth that defines this Germany EuroBasket squad. Ultimately, it is a formula that has delivered a chance at gold.

Looking ahead, Germany now waits for the winner of the Greece versus Turkey matchup. Although both potential opponents present difficult challenges, the confidence in the German locker room is undeniable. The team knows the final will not be easy, yet their current momentum has been built on resilience and chemistry.

In the bigger picture, this achievement connects two eras of German basketball. Once, Dirk Nowitzki stood as the symbol of hope and carried Germany to the brink of glory. Today, Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder are ensuring the program does not live only in the past. With just one more win, Germany can transform a breakthrough into a championship and close a 20-year gap with a golden ending.