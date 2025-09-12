Germany secured its first EuroBasket Final appearance in more than two decades after defeating Finland 98-96 in a closely contested semifinal at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner spearheaded the effort, continuing Germany’s run of success on the international stage.

Schroder delivered a standout performance, finishing with 26 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in 31 minutes of action. He shot 6-for-15 from the field, 4-for-9 from three-point range and was perfect at the free throw line, converting all 10 attempts. Schroder’s efficiency was reflected in a team-high EFF of 29 and a plus/minus of +22, as he consistently made key plays to keep Germany in control.

Wagner added another strong showing to complement Schroder. The Magic forward posted 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes. Wagner shot 6-for-19 from the floor, including 3-for-8 from long distance, and converted seven of his nine free throws. He ended with an EFF of 14, helping stabilize Germany during pivotal stretches of the contest.

Germany beats Finland for a spot in the 2025 #EuroBasket Final 👏 Dennis Schroder:

26 PTS 6-of-15 FG

5 REBS 4-of-9 3PT

12 ASTS 10-of-10 FT They wait on the winner of Turkey vs. Greece later today.@courtside1891 @EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/r4zD4OJn3j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2025

Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner propel Germany to first EuroBasket Final in over 20 years

Germany also benefitted from additional depth. Magic forward Tristan da Silva, preparing for his second NBA season, chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Da Silva made four of his eight field-goal attempts in 18 minutes and recorded an EFF of 16 with a plus/minus of +16. His contributions provided a crucial boost off the bench in a high-pressure matchup.

On Finland’s side, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen led the team with 16 points, eight rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes. He shot 6-for-17 from the field but was unable to spark a decisive run for the Finnish side, who battled throughout but fell just short in the final minutes.

Germany’s journey to the EuroBasket 2025 Final marks another milestone in what has been a consistent stretch of international achievements. The national team claimed third place at EuroBasket 2022 and won the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023. At the 2024 Olympics, Germany finished fourth, narrowly missing the podium. With this victory, the team is guaranteed a medal for the third time in four major competitions.

Article Continues Below

Germany eyes EuroBasket title, awaits semifinal winner between Türkiye and Greece

Andreas Obst highlighted the respect Germany held for Finland after the game.

“Finland are a great fighting team and had some great games in the knockout stage so we knew we would have to be really ready physically. I think we did it pretty well overall. We had moments where we had to fight them off but I think we handled it pretty well,” Obst said.

Germany will now prepare for the EuroBasket 2025 Final on Sunday. Its opponent will be determined by the outcome of the other semifinal between Türkiye, led by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, and Greece, led by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both teams entered the semifinal with winning records and are expected to provide a formidable challenge.

Germany’s semifinal victory represents a breakthrough moment, as the team reaches the EuroBasket Final for the first time since 2005. With Schroder and Wagner leading the way, the squad will aim to complete its run with a championship to add to its growing international résumé.