Germany advanced to the semifinals of EuroBasket 2025 with a 99-91 victory over Slovenia on Wednesday, continuing its unbeaten run in the tournament. Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner played a pivotal role, while Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic put up a remarkable effort in defeat.

Wagner paced Germany with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of action. Although he shot just 5-for-17 from the field, he made up for it at the free throw line, converting 13 of 14 attempts. He closed with an efficiency rating of 20 and a plus/minus of +4, anchoring Germany’s frontcourt in a high-pressure matchup.

Wagner’s performance continued a strong tournament run for the 24-year-old, who has been among the most consistent two-way players at EuroBasket while guiding Germany to a perfect record.

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder added 20 points and seven assists while logging 34 minutes. Though he struggled from the floor at 6-for-20 shooting, his 7-for-9 effort at the free throw line and steady playmaking helped Germany maintain its lead.

Former NBA forward Daniel Theis delivered one of the most efficient showings of the game. He scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds, and added a steal across 26 minutes. His +22 plus/minus was the best on the team, underscoring his defensive presence and impact in key stretches.

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva also contributed off the bench with five points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 12 minutes of play.

Luka Doncic falls short as Franz Wagner, Germany push past Slovenia to face Finland in EuroBasket semifinals

Doncic nearly carried Slovenia single-handedly, finishing with a game-high 39 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in 32 minutes. He shot 11-for-25 from the field, 5-for-16 from three-point range, and 12-for-15 at the line. His performance earned him an efficiency rating of 36, but Slovenia struggled to generate consistent production from the supporting cast.

Despite Doncic’s brilliance, Germany’s balanced scoring and defensive adjustments down the stretch proved decisive, allowing them to pull away late in the contest.

Germany improved to 7-0 at EuroBasket with the win, extending its dominance after a perfect group stage and Round of 16 victory over Portugal. The squad has relied on Wagner’s versatility, Schroder’s leadership, and contributions from veterans such as Theis to remain one of the tournament’s favorites.

Germany will now face Finland in the semifinals on Friday. Finland, led by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, earned its place in the final four by defeating Georgia earlier in the day. That matchup ended in controversy when Magic center Goga Bitadze was ejected in the fourth quarter for a flagrant elbow.

Germany’s upcoming clash with Finland sets up a battle between two of the tournament’s most impressive teams. With Wagner anchoring the frontcourt and Doncic’s run cut short, the semifinals will feature another test of Germany’s depth and composure on the international stage.