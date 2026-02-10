The enforcer role is a somewhat lost art in the NBA. In the '80s and '90s, every team had at least one enforcer, if not more. Having a player who didn't need the glory of being a star and who wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty was a necessity for winning. Enforcers always have the back of the star players on their team. They are also more than willing to be involved in scuffles and scrums, and they are going to play a physical brand of basketball that leaves opponents spending a little extra time in the ice bath after every game.

Some great examples of enforcers are Dennis Rodman, Bill Laimbeer, and Charles Oakley. While the enforcer role isn't as common in the modern NBA, especially because the league has cracked down on physical altercations, there are a few left of the dying breed. That was on display in the Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Feb. 9. While fights were breaking out, Isaiah Stewart rushed to the defense of his teammates to get involved in yet another squabble, proving he won't let the role of enforcing go extinct. So, what other active players play the enforcer role well?

Zach Edey was a polarizing player coming out of Purdue. The 7-foot-4 big man was a force in college. He won back-to-back Naismith College Player of the Year awards, something that hadn't been done since Ralph Sampson in the early '80s. Many didn't think Edey's interior-oriented game would work in the NBA, though. Scouts were worried about Edey's foot speed, a lack of a perimeter game, and limited passing ability out of double teams.

It ended up not mattering, though, as Edey immediately became one of the best rookies last season. His size was too much for opposing players to handle, as Edey was a force on the glass and as a paint scorer during his first season. Edey also established himself as an enforcer for the Memphis Grizzlies. In addition to his 7-foot-4 height, Edey weighs 305 pounds. Nobody wants to mess with that, nor could they if they really wanted to.

While he doesn't have tons of NBA tape yet, Edey has already stepped up to his teammates' defense on multiple occasions throughout his young career. That is admirable, considering Edey's young age. Unfortunately, Edey has been limited to just 11 games in year two. He has had ankle problems, something that is extremely worrisome for a man of his size. Hopefully, Edey can get healthy and return to the court to be a big body that nobody wants to mess with.

Historically, winning teams had enforcers to take on the dirty work. That has been proven true in the modern NBA, too. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending NBA champions, and they have an enforcer in Lu Dort. The Canadian forward is solid as a rock and can't be moved from his space. He is built like a football player, and sometimes he plays like it.

The Thunder win a lot of games, and they rely on Dort to make sure opposing teams don't take their frustrations out on players like reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Enforcers can get a little dirty sometimes, too, and Dort is no exception. In addition to being a ball of muscle, he has become known for tripping opponents and ensuring the players that he plays against walk away with a few extra bumps and bruises.

Dort is a rare player who can truly guard positions one through five. He doesn't need the spotlight; he is just going to do whatever it takes to ensure his team's success. Sometimes he crosses the line, but he is certainly one of the league's best enforcers.

Dillon Brooks is getting the flowers he deserves this year with the Phoenix Suns. Brooks was long viewed as the NBA's most annoying pest and one of the biggest villains in the league. Fans have seemingly come around on him this year, though. After being traded from the Houston Rockets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, Brooks has played perhaps the biggest role in the Suns being better than expected.

Brooks has never been one to shy away from irritating opposing stars. His rivalry with LeBron James is iconic. He defends the all-time great NBA player well, and he certainly gets under his skin. Brooks constantly irritates other stars, too. He plays through the whistle and knows how to use his body to create just a little bit of extra contact. He does it without it seeming too obvious, too.

Brooks' antics led to him becoming hated with the Memphis Grizzlies, but his gritty style has become admired in Phoenix. It helps that he is having a career year scoring the ball, too. Brooks is averaging 21.1 points per game, but his insistence on annoying opponents hasn't slowed down. Brooks is the king of rage-baiting and certainly one of the best enforcers in the NBA.

Whether Draymond Green is an enforcer or a dirty player can be debated. He has had tons of egregious moments throughout his career. His spinning punch on Jusuf Nurkic, the stomping of Domantas Sabonis' chest, and the chokehold he put on Rudy Gobert all come to mind. Players that Green matches up against tend to end up on the hardwood more often than not.

There is no doubting that Green will always have his teammates' backs, though. Green thrives when games get physical. He also plays with a finesse player in Stephen Curry, and he makes sure that Curry isn't on the receiving end of too much contact or any physical altercations.

Considering his Golden State Warriors have won four championships, Green has proven that the enforcer role is still a necessary one in the NBA. Green isn't just out there to cause chaos, though. Although his offensive game is limited, like many enforcers before him, he is one of the best defenders in NBA history. Green can guard inside or outside and has a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name. He is also a solid playmaker on offense for a big man. Green knows how to get his teammates involved. He has been doing it with Curry, the best shooter in NBA history, and a point guard who likes to play off the ball, for the entirety of his career.

1. Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

“You don't expect me to stay on the bench,” Isaiah Stewart said. “The f*** was I drafted to Detroit for?” The big man known as Beef Stew made his role clear after his most recent altercation. Despite being on the bench when punches were flying and pushes were happening, Stewart rushed onto the court to come to his teammates' rescue.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, “[Jalen] Duren and Stew consider themselves to be brothers. If you run two guys at one guy and you've already crossed the line, human instinct tells him to protect his little brother.” Bickerstaff was not only not surprised that Stewart rushed the court and attacked Miles Bridges, but he also borderline applauded it.

Stewart is willing to sacrifice ejection if it means protecting his teammates, which is evidenced by his eight career times being thrown out. This was far from the first time that Stewart has stepped up as an enforcer for the Pistons. Fans will remember when Stewart was bloodied up and chasing after LeBron James like a madman.

Stewart plays one of the most physical brands of basketball in the NBA. Everything he does is reminiscent of the Bad Boy Pistons of old, and he has carried on the legacy of an elite enforcer in Detroit quite well.