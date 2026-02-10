The Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets engaged in quite the fracas on Monday night. Ultimately, the Pistons came away victorious 110-104, thanks in part to Cade Cunningham's exploits.

Nevertheless, the brawl is all anyone is talking about. Four players were ejected from the game. One of whom was Isaiah Stewart. After he was thrown out, Stewart evoked the spirit of the Motor City when explaining why he took part in the brawl, per Nick Carboni of WCNC.

“You don't expect me to stand on the bench… F*ck, I was drafted to Detroit for.”

Things came to a head in the third quarter when Jalen Duren pushed Moussa Diabate following a foul. Afterwards, both teams had to be separated. Then, Stewart came off the bench to attack Miles Bridges after Bridges had thrown a punch at Jalen Duren.

“You don't expect me to stand on the bench… F*ck, I was drafted to Detroit for." Isaiah Stewart following his ejection 👀 (via @NickCarboniWCNC)pic.twitter.com/WohWsmJXDJ https://t.co/Stj70I50iw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2026

In the end, Stewart, Bridges, Duren, and Diabate were all ejected. If that wasn't enough, Hornets head coach Charles Lee was ejected for arguing with the referees over a call.

Article Continues Below

Stewart has been known to get into scuffles before, per the Detroit Free Press/Yahoo Sports. In 2021, he infamously got into it with LeBron James during a Pistons/Lakers game. James had hit Stewart while going for a rebound, which left him bloody. Stewart then had to be held back by teammates.

Ultimately, he was suspended for two games.

Meanwhile, this is the latest example of the Pistons attaching themselves to brawls. Certainly, the Bad Boy Pistons of the late 1980s and early 1990s were known for their punishing physicality.

Then, who could forget the Malice in the Palace in 2004 against the Indiana Pacers?