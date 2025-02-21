LiAngelo Ball's song “Tweaker” has become an instant hit, and now NBA 2K fans can listen to it while playing the game. According to NBA 2K's account on X, formerly Twitter, the song is set to land on the NBA 2K25 soundtrack for Season 5.

The song has gone incredibly viral over the past few months. Many players around the NBA have not been shy about listening to it. LiAngelo's brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, appeared in the music video for the song alongside the rapper.

The 26-year-old may still have hopes of playing in the NBA someday. He would surely love to play alongside his brothers in the league. At the very least, though, LiAngelo Ball suddenly has a successful music career.

Meanwhile, Lonzo and LaMelo are continuing to play in the NBA. Lonzo has dealt with injury trouble in recent seasons, but he returned this year. The 27-year-old has appeared in 30 games in the 2024-25 campaign as of this story's writing. Although Lonzo is not recording jaw-dropping numbers, he is still finding ways to impact the Chicago Bulls.

LaMelo is in the middle of a strong season with the Charlotte Hornets. He was surprisingly snubbed of an All-Star appearance, but the youngest Ball brother is establishing himself as a star at the NBA level. At only 23 years old, the sky's the limit for LaMelo.

The Ball family is supportive of one another. Lonzo and LaMelo have both displayed excitement for LiAngelo's success in music. They would likely love to see him land a contract in the NBA, but they are surely happy to see him finding success off the court as well.

It might not be long before LiAngelo drops another hit song. For now, fans can listen to LiAngelo Ball's “Tweaker” in NBA 2K25 as part of Season 5 of the game.