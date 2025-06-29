With all the rumors around the Milwaukee Bucks and Bobby Portis, a lot of those can be put to rest as Shams Charania of ESPN reports that both sides have come to an agreement on a contract. Despite some pondering trade ideas for the Bucks forward in Portis, he will sign a three-year $44 million contract to come back with the team.

As a part of the contract, there is a player option for the 2027-28 season as the 30-year-old last season averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three-point range. Those statistics are compiled from his 49 games played as he served a 25-game suspension for “violating the league's anti-drug policy” back in late February, per Charania.

“Bobby Portis intends to sign a three-year, $44 million contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option for 2027-28, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote. “Bucks and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports reach a new deal for the sixth man extraordinaire and fan favorite in Milwaukee.”

The expectation had been that the Bucks would retain Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the first half at Fiserv Forum.
As Portis has spoken about the Bucks retaining Giannis Antetokounmpo, the former first-round pick from the 2015 NBA Draft has been a fan favorite for the team. While his status had been up in the air, it seemed more likely by the day that Milwaukee would hold on to Portis, as it was even reported by Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line” on Saturday.

“My latest intel surrounding longtime Bucks forward Bobby Portis suggests Milwaukee is well-placed to retain the fan favorite,”  Fischer wrote. “That scenario would almost certainly entail Portis declining his player option Sunday and striking a multi-year agreement with the Bucks in a similar manner to what we saw Friday night when Naz Reid and Minnesota re-upped their partnership.”

At any rate, the Bucks are looking to improve after finishing with a 48-34 record, which put them fifth in the Eastern Conference, though they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.