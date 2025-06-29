NFL commentator Mike Florio made a list of league coaches that should be on the hot seat entering the 2025 season. Florio said that following a discussion with his son, he is adding Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan to the list.

Florio said though it would be better if the team held on to Callahan a little longer, due to the fact that Cam Ward is the new quarterback.

“The young quarterback doesn’t need a revolving door. He needs consistency and continuity,” Florio wrote, per NBC Sports. “But dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things, and the recent run of dysfunction in Tennessee is reason enough to wonder whether Callahan will be feeling the heat, unless he at least doubles his first-year win total in his second NFL campaign.”

Florio believes what is going on in the front office could also play a role.

“In Tennessee, Chad Brinker became after 2024 the latest winner of the in-house power struggle. He’s running the show, with Mike Borgonzi now the G.M,” Florio added. “The latest iteration of mismatched front office/coach could result in Speck/Borgonzi wanting their own head coach after the coming season.”

Callahan won just three games in his first season with the Titans in 2024.

The Titans have high hopes for 2025

The Titans drafted Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward impressed scouts throughout the NFL combine, and other pre-draft events.

It would be shocking if Ward isn't the starter for the Titans in Week 1. In his final college season, the quarterback threw for 4,313 passing yards at Miami. He also posted 39 touchdowns, to just seven interceptions.

Ward has plenty of fans including former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

“I’ve been high on him since I studied his tape,” Orlovsky said, per The Tennessean. “I think that surely Tennessee’s got a guy that’s going to surprise not only Tennessee, but the league.”

The Titans have long struggled in the NFL. Tennessee has just one Super Bowl appearance, and that happened more than 25 years ago. Titans fans are thirsting for something to cheer for, and Ward certainly gives them hope moving forward.

NFL training camp starts in July.