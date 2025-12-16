One would think that a talented superstar like Carmelo Anthony and a genius leader like Phil Jackson would be a great fit. But the exact opposite happened during their time together on the New York Knicks.

Anthony and Jackson were a match made in heaven—if heaven was a boxing ring. They publicly feuded over the direction of the Knicks, with Anthony being the go-to guy and Jackson serving as the team president.

On “The Big Podcast,” Anthony revealed that he and Jackson only talked twice, and that he grew frustrated with his relationship with the enigmatic mentor.

“I used to reach out to people. But how do you deal with this mother******?” said the 10-time All-Star.

“If you want me to do something, you can coach me through it. You can bring it to my attention. You can break it down because you are coaching the game.”

Melo on his relationship with Phil Jackson: You’re the president of the team talking shit about the team…If you’re talking sh*t about the team and the team is not good, then who does the bullets go to? Full episode | https://t.co/8JzSIPGWjk pic.twitter.com/gPfEqSzUwM — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) December 15, 2025

Article Continues Below

Jackson, who won 11 championships with the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, was with the Knicks from 2014 to 2017. He reportedly attempted to buy out Anthony, whom he described as a ball hog and a weak leader.

“You’re the president of the team talking s*** about the team. If you’re talking s*** about the team and the team is not good, then who does the bullets go to? The guy who wears the white hat on the team,” added Anthony, one of the most iconic players to suit up for the Knicks.

“Because it's an easier scapegoat to point me out than it is to just man up and say, ‘You know what, my tenure wasn't great at all. I had a f***** up tenure.'”

The Knicks went 90-171 during Jackson's tenure, including 17-65 in the 2014-15 season, which is tied for the team's worst record ever.