The San Antonio Spurs have made a final decision regarding Victor Wembanyama ahead of the NBA Cup Championship Game against the New York Knicks in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Wembanyama made his grand return to the court on Dec. 13 following a month-long absence due to a calf strain injury. He came off the bench in the Spurs' semifinal win over the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder, reaching the NBA Cup final for the first time in franchise history.

Head coach Mitch Johnson provided a final update about Wembanyama's availability for the title game, per insider Brett Siegel. He revealed that the star big man won't return to the starting lineup yet as he will come off the bench again like he did in the last game.

“Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson says the plan for Victor Wembanyama will “look a lot like last game.” Johnson says Wemby could see more minutes, but it will depend on how the game progresses with stoppage and fatigue,” Siegel wrote.

“Wembanyama will not start and will come off the bench tonight in the NBA Cup championship against the Knicks.”