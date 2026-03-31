The Chicago White Sox secured their first win of the 2026 season, moving to 1-3 as Miguel Vargas powered a decisive victory over the Miami Marlins. His standout performance carried added meaning, as it came during a return to Miami, blending production with personal significance in a milestone moment for both player and team, while also energizing a lineup in search of early-season momentum.

Vargas led the offense in a 9–4 win at loanDepot Park, finishing with six RBIs while going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a sacrifice fly. His performance lifted the White Sox to their first win of the season after an 0–3 start, setting an early tone moving forward and providing a much-needed boost of confidence for a team still finding its rhythm.

He opened his scoring with an RBI single in the third inning before delivering the defining moment of the night—a 402-foot grand slam that gave Chicago full control of the game and effectively put the matchup out of reach.

The White Sox on CHSN shared Vargas’ reaction on X, formerly Twitter, sharing the first baseman discuss why the performance meant more than just numbers on Monday night.

“Having them here for the first time playing in Miami is great.”

"Having them here for the first time playing in Miami is great." Miguel Vargas reflect on his career day in front of his home crowd: pic.twitter.com/H7mGLZKv3u — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) March 31, 2026

Vargas reflected on the moment, emphasizing how meaningful it was to perform in front of family and longtime supporters.

He delivered the performance in front of roughly 50 friends and family members, making the night especially memorable. His Miami roots added a personal layer to an already dominant showing and underscored the emotional significance behind his performance on a familiar stage.

Ultimately, the 26-year-old infielders’ breakout performance offered a glimpse into his potential role moving forward. The White Sox will look to build on their first win, with Vargas emerging as a key piece in the lineup and a potential catalyst for sustained offensive production.