Hall of Fame forward and NBA analyst Charles Barkely didn't hold back in his take on NBC/Peacock's interview with Michael Jordan. While Barkley delivered a humble Hall of Fame stance, he also left room to critique NBC's rare interview with Jordan, which is a long interview conducted with Michael back in August. Segements of the conversation with Mike Tirico has been aired in small increments throughout 2025-26.

For Barkley, NBC's one and only interview with Jordan cut into pieces to air throughout the regular season is far from ideal, he said, per The Dan Patrick Show.

“It’s a bad look to do one interview and splice it up throughout the season,” Barkley said. “They couldn’t fly down there once a month to sit down with Michael for an hour? To do an interview in August, and to splice it up and still shoot the same interview in January, February, that’s a bad look.

“I thought it was great that we had Michael Jordan back in the NBA. But now you look, and I’m like, ‘He’s wearing the same outfit from August.’”

When NBC regained the rights to broadcast NBA games again, bringing Michael Jordan back and the nostalgia of their 90s coverage were exciting for NBA fans. From bringing back NBC's iconic “Roundball Rock” theme song to the narrating intros that preview the featured matchup, the Jordan halftime interviews were a nice touch to its return.

Amidst his opinions on the current NBA season, Barkley says the Denver Nuggets are his favorite to dethrone the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

Charles Barkley's humble Hall of Fame take

While Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley is considered to be one of the greatest players at his position, he doesn't think he belongs at the same table as some of his peers. Barkley's humble take is regarding winning, which for him, means players who won multiple championship are on higher level than the career he led.

“Listen, I’m a Hall of Famer. I’m not at the table with Michael, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, LeBron, Kobe; those guys are at a different table than me,” Barkley said. “That’s just the way it is. I don’t take it personally. I know I had a hell of a career.”

For Barkley, the Hall of Fame talents that won multiple championships are on a higher level than his impressive career as one of the better power forwards of his era.

“I’m just not at the same table as those guys,” Barkley added. “Those guys have won multiple championships. That’s what separates them.”

Barkley retired as an 11-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA forward, and the 1990-91 MVP, who lost 4-2 to Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 1993 NBA Finals.