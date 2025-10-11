Dwight Howard is starting a new chapter.

Howard played in the NBA for 18 seasons, with his last season in the league ending in the 2021-2022. It's been three years since Howard has played in the league, and he has been keeping himself busy by delving into business opportunities as well as becoming the part-owner of the Taiwan Mustangs — a basketball team in the Asian Basketball League.

Now, Howard is honing in on his acting ability by signing with Innovative Artists Entertainment. The NBA Champion shared the news on social media on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Dwight Howard has signed with Innovative Artists Entertainment

Howard is not a newcomer to the stage as the Olympic gold medalist has acted in films Just Wright and The Equalizer 2, while also having TV credits in shows such as Black-ish, Never Have I Ever, and The Odd Couple. He has also shown fans another side of himself musically and tested his athleticism by participating in shows such as Dancing With the Stars and Masked Singer. His competitive nature came into play when he also participated in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The former Los Angeles Lakers center is also the host of his own podcast, Above The Rim with D12, which talks about sports, lifestyle, and cultural moments. By signing with the agency we are sure to get more off court action from the NBA veteran.

Dwight Howard gets inducted in NBA Hall of Fame

Howard was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2025 for his monumental contribution to the league. As a Laker, he helped win the 2020 NBA Championship and also is an 8-time NBA All-Star, and a 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, to name of few of his accolades. During his speech, he thanked his friends, family, and former Orlando Magic coach, Stan Van Gundy as being instrumental to his success.

“Because of you, I am in the Hall of Fame,” an emotional Howard stated during the ceremony. “As I’ve said before, there is no Dwight Howard without Stan Van Gundy. You taught me what it means to stay ready.”

The former NBA star was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside fellow NBA icon Carmelo Anthony and WNBA legends Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles.