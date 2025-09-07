One of the most publicized beefs in the NBA the past several years was between Shaquille ‘Shaq’ O’Neal and Dwight Howard. That beef has since been squashed ahead of Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame induction, with Shaq finally giving the former Orlando Magic big man his flowers.

While Shaq claimed that there never was a beef, and that his criticisms of Dwight Howard were simply to motivate him in becoming a better player, during Howard’s Hall of Fame speech he mentioned who the real culprit was behind the big man beef.

“Shaq, we did not always seen eye-to-eye, but in hindsight I believe it was just sibling rivalries,” Howard said. “We are brothers in this fraternity of basketball, and sometimes brothers fight over the stupidest stuff. I really blame Soulja Boy. . .I just want y’all to know that the true original Superman is in the building today, and it’s an honor to have you walk me out into this arena of greatness.”

During his playing career, Shaq called himself Superman due to his dominance on the court at the center position. When Howard came into the league, he ultimately took the moniker as well culminating with him wearing a Superman uniform during the 2008 Dunk Contest.

Whatever the original reason for the beef between the two, it’s in the past now and both players are rightfully enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Howard’s NBA career spanned 18 seasons, eight All-Star appearances, three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, five All-NBA First Team selections and four All-Defensive First Team selections.

Howard’s best years came during his first eight years in the NBA with the Orlando Magic. He led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. He also played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.