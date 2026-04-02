Tom Brady helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl-winning season in the 2020-21 campaign. The team went on a marvelous run that began with a four-game winning streak to end the regular season. Former linebacker Lavonte David shares a conversation he had with Brady that led to Tampa's impressive run for the title.

While guest appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show,” David recalls that after the Buccaneers had just a 7-5 record entering the bye week, Brady informed him they were not going to lose another game. Lo and behold, Brady's prediction came to fruition.

“I remember we was 7-5 going into the bye week,” said David… “I remember Tom pinning me in the hallway, we talking. At the end of the conversation, he just said, ‘Trust me, we not gonna lose another game.' And we didn't lose another game. We ended up winning the Super Bowl.”

"At the end of the conversation he just said, 'Trust me, we not gonna lose another game.' And we didn't lose another game. We ended up winning the Super Bowl."@LavonteDavid54 joins the @RichEisenShow and tells his favorite Tom Brady story 🏈 pic.twitter.com/FqdCGE8EgO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2026

Lavonte David claims the Buccaneers were on a three-game losing streak entering the bye week. It was actually a two-game losing streak, but Tampa Bay did lose three of its last four games before the bye. After his conversation with Tom Brady, the club went on to win four games in a row, ending the regular season with an 11-5 record.

The last game the Buccaneers lost that season came in Week 12, which ended in a 27-24 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Tom Brady and his teammates got their revenge in Super Bowl 55, defeating Kansas City 31-9.

Brady, who is 48 years old, retired with seven total Super Bowl wins (six with the New England Patriots, one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). The legendary quarterback won the Super Bowl MVP in five of his seven title wins. He's also a three-time MVP (2007, 2010, 2017) and three-time First-Team All-Pro (2007, 2010, 2017) while holding the record for most passing yards all-time (89,214) and touchdowns all-time (649).