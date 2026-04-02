One of the Washington Wizards' most exciting storylines this season has been Kyshawn George's ascension. However, the 22-year-old hasn't played since the Wizards' 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets on March 2 due to an elbow injury, and it'll stay that way for the rest of the season.

Washington provided an update about George on Thursday, via social media.

“George, who sustained a Grade 2 ulnar collateral ligament tear in his left elbow on March 2, was reevaluated Wednesday,” the organization revealed. “In conjunction with imaging performed by elbow specialist Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Arlington, Texas, it was determined George requires additional healing and will miss the remainder of the season. He will be reevaluated in two weeks and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 season. Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

George finishes his sophomore campaign averaging 14.8 points on 43.8% shooting (38.1% 3-point) with 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, one steal, and 0.9 blocks over 29 minutes. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing started all 48 of his games after starting 38 out of 68 appearances as a rookie last season.

George earned Rising Stars honors for the first time this year and shot more efficiently despite averaging more attempts. The former Miami Hurricane improved his field goal clip by 6.6% on four more attempts per game and improved his three-point clip by 5.9% on 0.2 more attempts.

George also showed on and off-ball chops this season, as the Wizards used him in different roles. They gave the Switzerland native more on-ball reps than last year, and his turnover ratio increased by just 1.4 despite his usage rate increasing by 7.5. Meanwhile, his assist ratio went up by 2.2.

Simply put, George improved his playmaking without sacrificing his shooting efficiency. The 2024 No. 24 overall pick’s true shooting percentage also went up by 5.6, and his effective field goal percentage increased by 4.6.

George also made an impact defensively, as he posted multiple games with several “stocks” (steals and blocks). One of his best two-way performances was when he tallied 29 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3-point) with seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in a 121-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on January 17.

Wizards Kyshawn George 29 PTS (10-20 FG, 5-8 3P), 7 AST, 5 REB, 3 BLK, 1 STL vs. Nuggets Not a role player but the tape was so nice I had to post it https://t.co/OOdqjGHmG0 pic.twitter.com/oGJVfKUif5 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) January 18, 2026

George proved that he's one of the best members of Washington's young core, but he must produce when the team actually tries to win games next season.

Kyshawn George, young Wizards will be tested in 2026-27

For now, Washington needs to finish its tank as it tries to secure another top-six pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. The team owns an NBA-worst 17-59 record after Wednesday night's 153-131 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and it'll clinch a top-five pick if it stays in that spot. Its last game is a road matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 12.

Therefore, there's no reason to rush injured players like George, Trae Young (quadriceps), and Anthony Davis (hand) back before that Cavaliers contest. The Wizards are only one game behind the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers in the standings, and they could get as low as the No. 7 overall pick if they finish with the third-worst record.

However, next season will be a different story. Washington will try to enter the Eastern Conference playoff picture for the first time since its current regime took over in 2023, which increases pressure on the young core. Rather than focusing on development, George and the “Wiz Kids” like Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly will have to contribute to winning consistently. That process will show who the Wizards will and won't keep long-term.

Up next for Washington is a road matchup with the Miami Heat on Saturday.