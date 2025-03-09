A scary situation forced NBA fans to evacuate the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons matchup. As reported by Marc J. Spears on X (formerly Twitter), the fire alarm went off in the Chase Center.

As of writing this, there's no explanation as to why the fire alarm was pulled. Not to mention, it was unexpected and there hasn't been an event like this all season.

The message on the screen said “Attention: There has been a fire alarm reported in the building. Proceed to the nearest exit and leave the building. Do not use elevators.”

After the Warriors hosted the 2025 All-Star Game, there were no issues with their smoke alarms or security systems. Hopefully, everyone is safe and the fans, players, and everyone in the arena were able to evacuate safely.

Moments later, there was an announcement for the fans to return to the arena following the fire alarm going off.

According to the Associated Press's Janie McCauley, she reported, “Several security personnel said they didn’t recall anything like this previously happening during a game here, but that there had been an alarm previously while a concert was being held at the 5-year-old arena.

Warriors and Pistons game delayed due to fire alarm

It's not too common that a team has to evacuate a game, especially in the NBA. However, the fire alarm turned out to be nothing. Even the players from the Pistons and the Warriors were confused, along with their coaching staff.

They remained at their benches, which resulted in a five-minute delay to the stof art the second quarter. Even with the confusion, fans were told that this was a false alarm and that they could go back to the arena.

Still, there might've been a legit fire inside of the Chase Center. For instance, Warriors insider Tim Kawakami said that he could smell smoke, according to Essentially Sports.

Either way, if there was or wasn't smoke, the safety of everyone inside is the top priority. It remains a mystery as to what caused a potential fire or not.

The Pistons will hope to keep their impressive turnaround alive against the Warriors. The fire alarm could delay any type of momentum for either team.

Regardless of that, the game will continue to go on as planned. It will likely be a major talking point for the remainder of the night, and even into the weekend.