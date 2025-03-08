ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Warriors prediction and pick.

Saturday's matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors promises to be an exciting clash. The Pistons, riding a strong road streak, face a Warriors team that has won three consecutive home games. Cade Cunningham's impressive all-around play will be crucial for Detroit, while Stephen Curry's shooting prowess will be key for Golden State. The Warriors' recent form, including a thrilling win over the Nets, suggests they are peaking at the right time. However, the Pistons' balanced roster and recent success on the road make them a formidable opponent in this highly anticipated contest.

Here are the Pistons-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Warriors Odds

Detroit Pistons:+5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are poised to beat and cover the spread against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, thanks to their consistent play and favorable matchup dynamics. Detroit has been one of the NBA’s most surprising teams this season, boasting a 35-25-2 record against the spread, including an impressive 8-1 ATS streak in their last nine games. Cade Cunningham, averaging 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game, has emerged as a dominant force, capable of dictating pace and exploiting mismatches. The Pistons’ improved bench, bolstered by Dennis Schroder’s playmaking, provides depth that complements their starting lineup.

Golden State’s revamped lineup featuring Jimmy Butler has been effective, but it is vulnerable in transition and rebounding—areas where Detroit excels. The Pistons rank eighth in rebounds per game and third in rebounds allowed, which could limit Golden State’s second-chance opportunities. Additionally, the Warriors’ reliance on Stephen Curry’s heroics may be less effective against Detroit’s balanced defense. With a strong road record and momentum from their recent stretch of games, the Pistons are well-positioned to neutralize Golden State’s strengths and capitalize on their weaknesses. Expect Detroit to cover the spread with their disciplined play and superior depth.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are well-positioned to beat and cover the spread against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Coming off a thrilling comeback win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors have momentum on their side, having won three consecutive games and 10 of their last 12 since Jimmy Butler joined the lineup. Stephen Curry's incredible shooting, including his recent 40-point performance, will be crucial in exploiting Detroit's defense. The Warriors' ability to rally from significant deficits, as seen in their recent victories, showcases their resilience and depth.

Golden State's home advantage at Chase Center will also play a significant role. The Warriors have been strong at home, and their recent form suggests they are peaking at the right time. While the Pistons have been impressive on the road, winning five consecutive away games, they face a tough test against a Warriors team that has covered the spread in eight of their last nine games against Eastern Conference opponents. With Curry and Butler leading the charge, the Warriors' offense should outpace Detroit's, especially if they can limit Cade Cunningham's impact. Given these factors, Golden State is likely to secure a convincing win and cover the spread against the Pistons.

Final Pistons-Warriors Prediction & Pick

In the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors, the Warriors are likely to emerge victorious. Golden State has been on a roll, particularly at home, where they have capitalized on their strong team chemistry and the electric atmosphere of Chase Center. Stephen Curry's shooting form has been exceptional, and with Jimmy Butler's addition, the Warriors have gained a new dimension in their offense and defense. This combination of firepower and defensive prowess will challenge the Pistons' ability to keep pace.

The Warriors are also favored to cover the spread due to their recent performance against Eastern Conference teams. They have shown a consistent ability to outscore opponents and maintain a strong defensive presence. While the Pistons have been impressive on the road, their defense might struggle to contain Curry and Butler. Additionally, Golden State's bench has been contributing significantly, which could further stretch the Pistons' resources. Given these factors, it's reasonable to predict that the Warriors will not only win but also cover the spread, as they have done in several recent games against similar opponents.

Final Pistons-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -5 (-110), Over 230.5 (-110)