The Detroit Pistons are having their best regular season since the 2018-19 season thanks to the efforts of star guard Cade Cunningham and head coach JB Bickerstaff. This had NBA legend Magic Johnson give high remarks for the franchise.

Johnson made a social media post via X on Monday, congratulating key figures in the Pistons' front office as well as the roster for their high-level season turnaround. He even revealed his choice for Head Coach of the Year to be Bickerstaff, having elevated the team in his first season.

“Congratulations to Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores, President Trajan Langdon, my Head Coach of the Year JB Bickerstaff, All-Star Cade Cunningham, and the rest of the Pistons players on their amazing turnaround to become the 6th seed in the East. I know the entire state of Michigan is excited for the Pistons!” Johnson said.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons continue playoff push

NBA fans may have not expected the Detroit Pistons' significant improvement, but Cade Cunningham's growth as a star has given proof that the team is capable of having a high ceiling.

This season, Cunningham is averaging 25.2 points, 9.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and a steal per game after 56 appearances. He is shooting 45.7% from the field, including 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Cunningham has embraced being the team's top option, earning the first NBA All-Star selection of his career after four seasons. He has 26 double-doubles and eight triple-doubles, creating 10 or more assists 26 times and counting.

Detroit currently has a 34-27 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. They are 12th in scoring offense (114.4) and 14th in offensive rating (113.9), vying for their first postseason since 2019.

The Pistons prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Utah Jazz on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.