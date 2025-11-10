The NBA's last unbeaten team fell during the third week of the 2025-26 NBA season, as the Portland Trail Blazers pulled off a miraculous two-point win over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nobody expected the Thunder to actually go 82-0 this season, but this was a notable game, considering OKC has remained at the top of the NBA power rankings.

That has not changed after their lone loss in Portland, and it's hard to imagine that the Thunder will move out of the top spot in the NBA power rankings throughout the 2025-26 season, especially since they are on pace with the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who won an NBA record 73 games.

While many tend to remember the 2015-16 Warriors for losing in the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Stephen Curry led his team to the most dominant regular season we have ever witnessed.

When the Warriors won 73 regular-season games, they ranked first in offensive rating and were top six in defensive rating. This season, the Thunder still have an elite offensive attack, but they are the opposite of this historic Golden State squad, as Oklahoma City ranks first in defensive rating and seventh in offensive rating.

Overall, the similarities between these two teams are immense. Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear star of the team, but the Thunder's offense is free-flowing, with six, seven, or sometimes even eight players scoring in double figures on any given night.

Depth is what makes the Thunder dangerous, as is their ability to adjust their tempo at any point over the course of 48 minutes, especially to get to the free-throw line. This season, Aaron Wiggins has taken another step forward to become a focal point alongside the team's stars, and Ajay Mitchell has been fantastic in his secondary guard role.

Although the 2015-16 Warriors didn't lose until their 25th game of the season, the Thunder have a strong opportunity to run the table for the remainder of 2025, maybe losing one more game at most and entering 2026 with only two losses.

The Thunder have withstood playing seven of their first 11 games on the road to begin the 2025-26 season, and now six of their next nine will be in front of their raucous crowd. Although two key matchups with the Warriors and Lakers approach, the Thunder have a very favorable matchup ahead of the holiday season.

As of right now, the Thunder are on pace to win at least 74 games, which would surpass the Warriors' 73-win record. Can Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder actually break this record?

With Jalen Williams possibly returning by the end of November and this team's depth beginning to take over behind Gilgeous-Alexander, the sky's the limit for the reigning NBA champions. That is why they remain well ahead of everyone else in the NBA power rankings after three weeks.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 10-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W19), at POR (L2), at SAC (W31)*, at MEM (W14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (11/11), vs. LAL (11/12), at CHA (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

Since their first two double-overtime games of the season, the Thunder have won six of their last nine games by double figures. In these wins, they have outscored their opponents by an average of 21.8 points per game.

Overall, the Thunder have a league-high +13.6 point differential, and they continue to prove that their depth is the best in the league. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points per game in place of Jalen Williams, and Oklahoma City recently got Isaiah Joe back from injury. Joe has averaged 15.2 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range through his first six games.

A back-to-back against the Warriors and Lakers could see the Thunder suffer their second loss of the season, especially if Gilgeous-Alexander and other key parts of Mark Daigneault's group sit out one of these games for rest. Either way, there is no denying that this team is miles ahead of everyone else in the NBA power rankings.

2. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 7-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W6), vs. MIA (W10), vs. GSW (W25)*, vs. IND (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAC (11/11), at LAC (11/12), at MIN (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

Six triple-doubles through nine games have Nikola Jokic on pace to record roughly 54 triple-doubles this season. The NBA record for the most triple-doubles in a single season is owned by Russell Westbrook, who had 42 during the 2016-17 season. This is yet another record Jokic is on pace to decimate, as he continues to stuff the stat sheets with ease.

As good as Jokic has been, the story in Denver has been his time off the court and actually getting minutes to rest on the bench. This team ranks third in offensive rating, and Cam Johnson has yet to find his shot on the perimeter. Not to mention, Denver is very active on defense and ranks second behind the Thunder in defensive rating.

Jokic and the Nuggets will go on a quick three-game road trip against Western Conference foes this week, which presents a chance to further cement their status as the only real threat to the Thunder in the West.

3. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

2025-26 Record: 6-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L2), vs. HOU (W11)*, vs. NOP (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (11/10), vs. GSW (11/12), vs. GSW (11/14)*, vs. SAC (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

Although Victor Wembanyama has come back down from his early-season high, and despite losing to the Lakers at the start of this past week, the San Antonio Spurs bounced back in a big way with a statement win against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

De'Aaron Fox and Jeremy Sochan have returned from injury for this group, and they currently have eight different players averaging at least 10 points per game. This included Julian Champagnie, who has been a terrific role player for the Spurs, shooting 37.5 percent from the perimeter and helping make an impact on defense.

The Spurs are only allowing teams to average 110.7 points per game against them and score an average of 42.4 points per game in the paint; both rank fourth in the NBA.

4. Houston Rockets (+2)

2025-26 Record: 6-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W8), at MEM (W15), at SAS (L11)*, at MIL (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (11/12), vs. POR (11/14)*, vs. ORL (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

Turnovers have been a problem for the Houston Rockets, as they have averaged 21.0 turnovers per game in their three losses this season. Without a true point guard, Houston has averaged 17.6 turnovers per game through nine games, the third-worst average in the league.

Even with their careless play, the Rockets still rank first in offensive rating and have punished teams with their size. Interestingly enough, for a team that would look all that threatening from the perimeter, the Rockets rank first in 3-point shooting percentage.

The Rockets should be able to build on their success this upcoming week with three straight home games against opponents with a combined 10-19 record through the early portion of the season.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (+7)

2025-26 Record: 6-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W11), at WAS (W34)*, vs. CHI (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (11/10), at MIA (11/12), vs. TOR (11/13), vs. MEM (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are beginning to look like the contending threats they were a season ago. After starting the year 3-3, the Cavs have won four straight games, including a 34-point massacre of the Washington Wizards in their NBA Cup game.

Darius Garland is back on the floor for Cleveland, and the resilience this group showed against the Chicago Bulls in a 19-point comeback proves why this team has what it takes to win the East.

Donovan Mitchell has been sensational this season, as he is averaging 30.7 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from 3-point range this season. The Cavs star trails Tyrese Maxey by only two made triples for the league lead in made threes.

6. Detroit Pistons (+7)

2025-26 Record: 8-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W8), vs. UTA (W11), at BKN (W18)*, at PHI (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NYK (11/11), at BOS (11/12), at CLE (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

Nobody is talking about the Detroit Pistons despite their dominant 8-2 start to the season. The Pistons' current six-game win streak is the longest active winning streak in the league, and their defense has been stifling, especially in the paint.

Through 10 games, the Pistons are only allowing an average of 40.2 points per game in the paint, which is second in the league behind only the Thunder. Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart have really developed a strong connection on this end of the floor, and Detroit's ability to run in transition off their opponent's miscues is what makes them so dangerous.

Even with key factors like Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey dealing with injuries, Cade Cunningham has cemented the Pistons at the top of the Eastern Conference.

7. Los Angeles Lakers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 7-3 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W8), vs. SAS (W2), at ATL (L20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHA (11/10), at OKC (11/12), at NOP (11/14)*, at MIL (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

Just when it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were destined to be ranked inside the top five of the NBA power rankings, they went and lost by 20 points to an Atlanta Hawks team without Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, snapping their five-game win streak.

Still, this has been a very impressive start to the season for Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and the Lakers, who are finding essential production from Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia.

With LeBron James inching closer to his return, the Lakers can begin to prove themselves, especially with matchups against Oklahoma City and Milwaukee this week.

8. Milwaukee Bucks (-4)

2025-26 Record: 6-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (W2), at TOR (L28), vs. CHI (W16)*, vs. HOU (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DAL (11/10), at CHA (11/12), vs. CHA (11/14), vs. LAL (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been unpredictable when it comes to consistency. At times, this team has flashed its full potential with guys like Ryan Rollins, Gary Trent Jr., and other secondary talents stepping up around Giannis. Then there are moments where the Bucks' star is forced to play hero ball and put the team on his back with no help.

That is why the Bucks are currently 6-4 and struggled against teams with depth like Toronto and Houston this past week. Milwaukee is a talented team, but its struggling defensive metrics stick out through 10 games. Until the Bucks tighten things defensively, they will continue to be ranked behind other East contenders in the NBA power rankings.

9. New York Knicks (+2)

2025-26 Record: 6-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W17), vs. MIN (W23), vs. BKN (W36)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (11/11), vs. ORL (11/12), vs. MIA (11/14)*

*NBA Cup Game

Mike Brown and the New York Knicks finally seem to be putting things together on offense, as they have gone 4-0 with four straight double-digit wins since their loss to the Chicago Bulls in their first NBA Cup game.

The Knicks have outscored their last four opponents by 88 total points, scoring at least 119 points in all of these matchups. Brown's team ranks second in offensive rating this season, and the Knicks have opened their offense up to get a lot more production from the perimeter, which isn't surprising with Brown as their coach.

Madison Square Garden continues to be one of the best home-court advantages in the NBA, as the Knicks are 6-0 at home and have three straight games on their home floor this week.

10. Chicago Bulls (-1)

2025-26 Record: 6-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W2), at MIL (L16)*, at CLE (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (11/10), at DET (11/12), at UTA (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

Josh Giddey has quietly entered the MVP conversation and has fueled a 6-3 start from the Chicago Bulls. What has made the Bulls such an intriguing team this season is their ability to constantly change the pace of the game and wear teams down defensively.

Although this team doesn't have a clear-cut No. 1 scoring option, they have found success scoring in transition and moving the ball around on offense. The Bulls rank third in assists, which is why they have six different players averaging double-digit scoring numbers.

Spreading the wealth is great, but can the Bulls continue to keep this trend going with Giddey as their focal point? The good news for Chicago is that Coby White is nearing a return, which will give them their top scorer from a season ago.

11. Portland Trail Blazers (-4)

2025-26 Record: 5-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (L8), vs. OKC (W2), at MIA (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ORL (11/10), at NOP (11/12), at HOU (11/14)*, at DAL (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

Just when the Portland Trail Blazers had entered the top 10 of the NBA power rankings and looked like one of the biggest surprises of the 2025-26 season, they went and lost by eight points at home to a Los Angeles Lakers team without Doncic, Reaves, and others on the court. Portland basically lost to the G League Lakers, plus Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura.

But then the unthinkable happened, as this same Blazers team bounced back and handed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's group their first loss of the season. Portland is one of the league's most dangerous teams right now because of their inconsistencies and the risks they take defensively.

Sometimes, all of this pays off, and they can create an abundance of turnovers that lead to them scoring over 120 points. On the flip side, the Trail Blazers are vulnerable at times to allowing points in the paint and high-percentage shots. It will be interesting to evaluate this team over their upcoming five-game road trip.

12. Miami Heat (+2)

2025-26 Record: 6-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W1), at DEN (L10), vs. CHA (W18)*, vs. POR (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (11/10), vs. CLE (11/12), at NYK (11/14)*

*NBA Cup Game

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Erik Spoelstra and his family after the Miami Heat head coach watched his house burn down early on Thursday morning. The good news is that nobody was harmed, and all of his family members are accounted for.

Spoelstra continues to persevere through the struggles off the court, and he has been uplifted by a team that has come together to forge a strong defensive identity. Miami currently ranks sixth in defensive rating and has punished their opponents when it comes to pace, as the Heat are scoring an average of 19.7 points per game in transition.

Norman Powell returned from his injury, but now Bam Adebayo is on the Heat's injury list with a toe sprain. The Heat face their toughest stretch of the season this upcoming week, with two matchups against the Cavs, followed by a trip to MSG to play the surging Knicks.

13. Philadelphia 76ers (-8)

2025-26 Record: 6-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L2), at CLE (L11), vs. TOR (W10), vs. DET (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (11/11), at DET (11/14)*

*NBA Cup Game

The Philadelphia 76ers' 5-1 start to the season has quickly vanished, as they simply handled business against sub-.500 teams. As soon as the 76ers faced off against teams with a winning record, their offensive struggles appeared, and they went 0-3 against said teams.

There has to be a level of concern in Philadelphia about Tyrese Maxey. As good as he has been scoring the basketball and being one of the league leaders on offense, he has averaged a league-high 41.1 minutes per game. At some point, fatigue will catch up to the young guard, which will become problematic for the 76ers.

Joel Embiid is clearly not at 100 percent, and without Maxey, this team has no identity on offense. These concerns were clearly displayed in the Sixers' three losses to teams with a winning record.

14. Toronto Raptors (+4)

2025-26 Record: 5-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (W28), at ATL (W12)*, at PHI (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (11/11), at CLE (11/13), at IND (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

A 12-point win over the Atlanta Hawks has made the Toronto Raptors the only 2-0 team in the NBA Cup group stage so far. It would be a great thing for the Raptors to win their NBA Cup group, as this could be the confidence they need to take that next step and emerge as serious threats in the East.

We have seen the Thunder and Pacers utilize the NBA Cup as a means to become title threats through the years, so why can't Toronto follow in their footsteps?

The Raptors are one of the best teams this season when it comes to defending the perimeter, as they are allowing their opponents to shoot just 32.9 percent from deep.

15. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2)

2025-26 Record: 6-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W16), at NYK (L23), vs. UTA (W40)*, at SAC (W27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (11/10), vs. SAC (11/14)*, vs. DEN (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

After missing four straight games with a hamstring injury, Anthony Edwards returned to the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves and has averaged 26.0 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor over his last three games.

Minnesota's offense has been impressive through their first 10 games, as it ranks fourth in offensive rating because of its perimeter-oriented attack. The Timberwolves are shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range as a team, which trails only the Houston Rockets (42.8%) for the league lead.

All four of the Timberwolves' last four wins have been by double digits, but they've come against teams with a losing record. Minnesota's only win against a team with a winning record came against Portland, which is 5-4 early on this season.

16. Golden State Warriors (-6)

2025-26 Record: 6-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W11), at SAC (L5), at DEN (L25)*, vs. IND (W31)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (11/11), at SAS (11/12), at SAS (11/14)*, at NOP (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, they have been hit hard by the NBA office in terms of what their schedule looks like early on this season. The Warriors have already played three back-to-backs, and they will see another one early this upcoming week against the Thunder and Spurs, two teams inside the top three of the NBA power rankings.

On top of all this, Stephen Curry came down with an illness and has missed three straight games. The team is hopeful he will play in at least one of the upcoming back-to-back games.

This season, the Warriors are 5-0 at Chase Center but just 1-5 on the road. With six straight road games coming up, some against West contenders, Golden State will either remain average or make a big statement.

17. Atlanta Hawks (+2)

2025-26 Record: 5-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W15), vs. TOR (L12)*, vs. LAL (W20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (11/10), at SAC (11/12), at UTA (11/13), at PHX (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

The Atlanta Hawks have yet to win back-to-back games without Trae Young, as they have gone 3-2 over their last five games without their star point guard. A 20-point win over the Lakers without several key performers was impressive, but then there are games like the Hawks saw in the NBA Cup against Toronto.

At times, the Hawks look like one of the best offensive teams in the league, especially from 3-point range. Other times, the Hawks can't score to save their lives and consistently turn the ball over.

This has been the story of Atlanta early on this season, which is why they are in the middle of the pack when it comes to looking at the NBA power rankings.

18. Phoenix Suns (+3)

2025-26 Record: 5-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L11), vs. LAC (W13), at LAC (W11)

Article Continues Below

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (11/10), at DAL (11/12), vs. IND (11/13), vs. ATL (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

Jalen Green made his Phoenix Suns debut and returned to the court for two games against the Los Angeles Clippers before exiting the second matchup with yet another hamstring injury. Now, Green is expected to miss multiple weeks, putting the Suns in another questionable position to find production outside of Devin Booker.

However, after starting the year 1-4, the Suns have quietly won four of their last five games, including a win over Wembanyama and the Spurs.

The Suns seem to be figuring out Jordan Ott's defensive philosophy, as they have allowed an average of 107.4 points per game over their last five contests. If the Suns can continue to defend at a high level, they will keep sneaking up the NBA power rankings.

19. Boston Celtics (-4)

2025-26 Record: 5-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (L2), vs. WAS (W29), at ORL (L13)*, at ORL (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (11/11), vs. MEM (11/12), vs. LAC (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

Outside of Jaylen Brown, it has been hard for Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics to find steady production. This was expected with Jayson Tatum out, as it will take time for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to get used to hunting their own shots as primary scoring options.

Even so, the Celtics know they are still a dangerous team, and their championship experience makes them a tough opponent for anyone in the league.

“You know, people can look at the first 10 games of the year and freak out. It’s normal with NBA fans,” Pritchard told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “But I truly believe, and I’ve always said, that by the end of this year, the narrative will shift to evaluating how much better we got.”

With wins over Philadelphia and Cleveland early in the season, the Celtics have proven they can compete with the best in any game.

20. Orlando Magic (-)

2025-26 Record: 4-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L15), vs. BOS (W13)*, vs. BOS (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. POR (11/10), at NYK (11/12), vs. BKN (11/14), at HOU (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

This version of the Orlando Magic we have seen through 10 games is not what we envisioned. The Magic were supposed to be title threats this season in the East, and while they still could wind up being this team, that has not been shown early on in the 2025-26 season.

Orlando has struggled compared to last season on defense, and they are still having trouble finding consistent offense, primarily shooting, around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. This is surprising and concerning since the Magic traded for Desmond Bane to be that third guy this year, and he is only shooting 29.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Magic could steer things in the right direction this upcoming week with two big road games against New York and Houston.

21. Sacramento Kings (+3)

2025-26 Record: 3-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L6), vs. GSW (W5), vs. OKC (L31)*, vs. MIN (L27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (11/11), vs. ATL (11/12), at MIN (11/14)*, at SAS (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

If you are looking to have a career night shooting the basketball or looking for easy scoring opportunities in the paint, then play against the Sacramento Kings. This team can't defend anyone to save their life, as their -8.6 point differential this season is the fifth-worst in the NBA.

All but one of the Kings' losses this season have come by way of them allowing at least 120 points, and one of Sacramento's weaknesses revolves around offensive and defensive rebounds. This is surprising since Domantas Sabonis has led the league in rebounding each of the last three years. Sabonis can't do it alone, but unfortunately for him, he is alone when it comes to attacking the glass.

This is simply a team with former All-Star players that is destined to make significant changes between now and the trade deadline in February.

22. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2025-26 Record: 4-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L8), vs. HOU (L15), vs. DAL (W14)*, vs. OKC (L14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NYK (11/11), at BOS (11/12), at CLE (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

Ja Morant's future continues to be the main talking point for the Memphis Grizzlies, especially after losing five of their last six games and seeing Morant go head-to-head with Tuomas Iisalo in the locker room. While all seems to be fine on the surface between Morant and his head coach, it's clear that this rift forming between the two can't be repaired.

Tensions may continue to rise for the Grizzlies this upcoming week, as three straight road games against New York, Boston, and Cleveland will likely see Memphis be underdogs the whole time.

The Grizzlies don't really do anything well, and if Morant isn't playing with high energy and joy on the court, then this team has no shot at competing in the West.

23. Los Angeles Clippers (-8)

2025-26 Record: 3-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (L1), vs. OKC (L19), at PHX (L13), vs. PHX (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (11/10), vs. DEN (11/12), at DAL (11/14)*, at BOS (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

The Los Angeles Clippers have been the NBA's biggest disappointment, and they are now in the bottom 10 of the NBA power rankings after entering the year as a title-contending threat.

This experienced team looks slow and old because they are slow and old, and as long as Kawhi Leonard is out with an ankle sprain, this team has no shot at beating any team with depth.

The Clippers have lost four straight games, and this is because they simply don't have enough offensive firepower around Leonard and James Harden. It is almost as if they need a third key scorer… someone like Norman Powell, especially since Bradley Beal has been abysmal for them.

24. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 3-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L4), at MIA (L18)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (11/10), vs. MIL (11/12), at MIL (11/14)*, vs. OKC (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

It is definitely clear to see Charles Lee's vision with his young Charlotte Hornets team, as this group has displayed some really nice things so far this season, with Kon Knueppel, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Sion James not looking like rookies whatsoever. Then again, it's hard to envision this team winning too many games without both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

While the Hornets have improved on offense, they are still a bottom-tier defensive group with no poise on that end of the court. Charlotte is allowing 121.0 points per game to their opponents, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

25. Utah Jazz (+1)

2025-26 Record: 3-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (W2), at DET (L11), at MIN (L40)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (11/10), vs. IND (11/11), vs. ATL (11/13), vs. CHI (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

It seems like the Utah Jazz's bid to be a team that constantly pulls off upsets is over with Walker Kessler suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Although the Jazz will win some games they aren't supposed to this season, it's hard to imagine Lauri Markkanen will single-handedly carry this team's frontcourt.

Kessler was such a huge part of Utah's early-season success, which is why this is a significant loss for a young team that was looking to take a notable step in the right direction this season.

Whether or not the Jazz can continue being a top-five rebounding team without Kessler will define how the rest of their season goes.

26. New Orleans Pelicans (+4)

2025-26 Record: 2-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W4), at DAL (W2), at SAS (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHX (11/10), vs. POR (11/12), vs. LAL (11/14)*, vs. GSW (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

Right when it seemed like Willie Green was returning to New Orleans to be fired, the Pelicans had won two of their last three games. Granted, these wins were against Charlotte and Dallas; the notable news is that the Pelicans are in the win column and put up a good fight against the Spurs in their previous game.

Finally, Trey Murphy III has emerged with a 41-point performance against the Spurs on Saturday night. Perhaps this will get Murphy going, as the Pelicans will lean on him for offensive production with both Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole out with injuries.

27. Dallas Mavericks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 3-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L8), vs. NOP (L2), at MEM (L14)*, at WAS (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (11/10), vs. PHX (11/12), vs. LAC (11/14)*, vs. POR (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

If the Dallas Mavericks had lost to the Washington Wizards, all hell would've broken loose in Dallas. This team is in shambles right now with Anthony Davis injured, and even with him, it doesn't seem like the Mavs have any sense of urgency to them whatsoever.

All of the joy and energy the Mavs always had was stripped away by Nico Harrison when he traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers, and now there are very real rumors about him being on the hot seat. Until Dallas clears the dark cloud hanging over them regarding Harrison, this franchise will continue to dwell at the bottom of the NBA power rankings.

He is solely responsible for the biggest blunder in the history of professional sports.

28. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 1-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L16), at IND (W9), vs. DET (L18)*, at NYK (L36)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs TOR (11/11), at ORL (11/14)*, at WAS (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

The Brooklyn Nets actually won a game, and it was a solid performance against the shorthanded Indiana Pacers.

Michael Porter Jr. has been great for the Nets this season, averaging career highs in points (23.3) and rebounds (7.6), while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor. It was expected that Porter would see plenty of scoring opportunities in Brooklyn this season, and that is the case, especially with Cam Thomas out indefinitely.

The Nets should be an easy win for any team in the top half of the NBA power rankings.

29. Indiana Pacers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 1-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L2), vs. BKN (L9), at DEN (L17), at GSW (L31)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (11/11), at PHX (11/13), vs. TOR (11/15)

*NBA Cup Game

The injury bug has created a home for itself inside the Indiana Pacers' locker room, as they had nine players out with different injuries against the Warriors on Sunday night. That is the only reason why the reigning Eastern Conference champions are 1-9 and likely to end up with a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

At this point, the Pacers might as well begin tanking, as they have no shot at winning without Tyrese Haliburton and other core members of their roster. With how talented the top of the upcoming draft class is, Indiana would be wise to lock itself into adding more depth for a title run during the 2026-27 season.

30. Washington Wizards (-2)

2025-26 Record: 1-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L17), at BOS (L29), vs. CLE (L34)*, vs. DAL (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DET (11/10), at HOU (11/12), vs. BKN (11/16)

*NBA Cup Game

The longest active losing streak in the NBA belongs to the Washington Wizards at eight games.

Despite being No. 30 in the NBA power rankings, I truly believe the Wizards aren't the worst team in the league, as there is plenty to like about their young group. Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George have taken a step in the right direction, and CJ McCollum has been a steady leader for this team.

In time, the Wizards will begin to prove themselves, but that moment has not yet come.