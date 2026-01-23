Some bad weather is expected to hit the East Coast this weekend. As a result, the NBA game between the Washington Wizards, led by Trae Young, and the Charlotte Hornets is being moved.

On Saturday, the game in Charlotte will be rescheduled to noon EST instead of 6 pm EST, per NBA Communications. Many parts of the country are expected to be impacted by sub-zero temperatures and snowstorms.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday, Jan. 24 will now tip off at noon ET due to impending weather. pic.twitter.com/kwmXcxC2dM — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the Wizards are currently 10-32, whereas the Hornets are 16-28. Overall, seven NBA games are scheduled for Saturday. The New York Knicks will head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Also, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors. The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks. Then, the Miami Heat will play the Utah Jazz.

Article Continues Below

In Chicago, the Bulls will play the Boston Celtics on what will be Derrick Rose's jersey retirement ceremony.

Even though they got Trae Young, the Wizards remain winless with him. Meanwhile, the Hornets are 5-5 in their last ten games.

Altogether, some leagues are switching things up this weekend with the bad weather. That also includes the NFL Conference Championship games. The NBA doesn't cancel or postpone games due to bad weather because it plays indoors. However, if the bad weather were to impact team travel, personnel safety, and/or arena operations, then that would be considered.

So far, most NBA teams have played close to 40 games of the 82-game schedule. Essentially at the half way point.