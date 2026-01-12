On January 26, the Chicago Bulls will celebrate the life and legacy of Derrick Rose. He will retire his No. 1 jersey from the organization he played for from 2008 to 2016.

As the days get closer, the Bulls have outlined their plans for the ceremony, which include special perks, per Jon Greenberg of The Athletic. Among the things planned are an immersive atrium experience, Rose-inspired food & drink, and a CTA takeover.

The CTA takeover will include commemorative cards, bus wraps, and an audio message. Bulls' fans will have the chance to celebrate Rose's career in the atrium sponsored by FanDuel, Paylocity, Giordano's, and BMO, and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 pm CST.

Other features of the atrium will include artwork celebrating Rose's career, photo opportunities, and the ability to purchase roses.

The Bulls are set to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 26. Recently, LeBron James celebrated Rose as one of the best players of his time. Rose will join alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan as the only Bulls players to have their jerseys retired.

During his career, Rose was the 2009 Rookie of the Year and 2011 NBA MVP. Furthermore, he became a three-time NBA All-Star in 2010, 2011, and 2012. In 2011, he led the Bulls to a 62-20 record.

Derrick Rose gave Chicago his all.

Though his promising career ended due to injuries, Rose became a central figure in Chicago's prestigious basketball culture. He is Chicago-born and bred and attended Simeon Academy, the same school that produced Ben Wilson, Nick Anderson, and DeMarcus Cousins.

While there, Rose wore the coveted No.25 that is given to the best player in honor of Wilson. Wilson was tragically murdered on November 21, 1984.

All in all, Rose is one of those authentic Chicago ballers who never forgot his roots and put the Bulls back in the limelight in the post-Michael Jordan era.