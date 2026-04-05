As the New York Mets battle through their 2026 season, they're relying on superstar Juan Soto to lead their playoff push. However, Soto may now be forced to take a trip to the injured list.

The outfielder is dealing with a calf strain after being forced to leave the Mets' Saturday matchup against the San Francisco Giants. Now, the plan is to wait until New York returns to Citi Field on Tuesday before evaluating Soto further, via Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Soto's injury is being described as mild, meaning he may not be forced to miss much time. However, manager Carlos Mendoza isn't ruling an IL stint off the table. Once the outfielder is fully evaluated on Tuesday, New York will know their next step. For now, fans will be holding their breath.

While it doesn't appear as if Soto suffered a truly devastating injury, any time he misses is a major blow to the Mets. Over his first eight games in 2026, the outfielder is hitting .355 with a home run and five RBIs. His first season in New York resulted in a .263 batting average, 43 home runs, 105 RBIs and a National League-leading 38 stolen bases. Soto also led all of baseball with 127 walks.

The Mets will be cautious with their superstar. However, they also know they're a much better ball club with him on the diamond. Soto will now get a few days to rest before getting evaluated on Tuesday. Those tests should give Soto and the Mets all the answers they're looking for.