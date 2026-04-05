The Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly look like a dangerous AFC team under head coach Liam Coen. Jacksonville locked up Travon Walker on a four-year, $110 million contract extension weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft. That news resulted in one perfect moment for one of Walker's friends, who is a prospect in this year's draft class.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport sat down for an interview with Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller on Friday. Rapoport took the opportunity to break the news to Miller about his close friend. Miller and Walker both attended the University of Georgia.

“Christen your timing in unbelievable,” Rapoport said via NFL Network. “For those who don't know, we are taping this interview earlier in the day… Minutes ago, when I was looking down at my phone, Travon Walker and the Jaguars agreed to terms on a four-year, $110 million contract extension. $77 million in guaranteed, $50 million total guaranteed. What do you think?”

Once Rapoport started talking about the financials of the extension, Miller stood up and started clapping and celebrating.

“You said huh, how much? $100 million?” Miller responded. “Hey look that's what I call four pockets full, that's four pockets. That's what I call four pockets, he's four pockets full right there. That's a blessing though, man.”

Miller stood up and patted the pockets of his pants to emphasize his point. Then Miller got a bit more serious and talked about Walker's background.

“People don't understand his story and my coach was just talking about that,” Miller explained. “The first year, he didn't start at Georgia. Second year, was in the rotation but not really a heavy starter. Then the third year, he hit the ground running and from there he ain't stopped since. He's been a double-digit sack guy in the league… that's what I look up to.”

It would be an incredible story if the Jaguars reunited Miller with Walker during the draft.