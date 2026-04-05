As fans gaze toward the 2026 NFL Draft, the atmosphere in Charlotte is thick with both anticipation and a lingering, justified anxiety. The Carolina Panthers are standing at the edge of something real. After years of instability, the franchise has finally found direction with Bryce Young at the helm. They also have a front office willing to spend aggressively to accelerate the timeline. Now, though, comes the tricky part. The draft is about protecting progress. One wrong pick, one misread of value versus fit, and the Panthers risk undoing the very momentum they fought to build. This is where discipline separates contenders from pretenders. Carolina cannot afford to get seduced by flash over function.

Recapping the free agency haul

The 2026 free agency period has defined by a clear mandate to surround Bryce Young with veteran stability while fortifying a defense that spent too much of last year on its heels. The headline grabber was undoubtedly the signing of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. By pairing Phillips with the emerging Nic Scourton, the front office has effectively rebuilt its pass rush from the ground up. They also bolstered the second level of the defense by bringing in linebacker Devin Lloyd. These were “statement” acquisitions intended to shift the power balance in the NFC South.

Beyond the defensive fireworks, the Panthers’ front office showed a nuanced understanding of their offensive limitations. The arrival of AJ Dillon provides a punishing thunder to Chuba Hubbard’s lightning. On the perimeter, the return of special teams ace Feleipe Franks and the addition of Rasheed Walker show a commitment to winning the margins. Sure, the trade of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the Eagles marked the end of an era. However, it also cleared the way for the youth movement to take full flight. The roster is now deeper and meaner, but the work is far from finished as the draft looms.

Critical void in the trenches

Despite the influx of veteran talent, there is one glaring hole at the offensive line’s blindside. The knee injury to Ikem Ekwonu has cast a long, dark shadow over the left tackle position. Yes, Walker was brought in as a high-end insurance policy. That said, relying solely on a stopgap is a recipe for disaster when your franchise quarterback is the investment you’re protecting. The Panthers need a cornerstone tackle who can anchor the line for the next decade. In a draft class deep with offensive line talent, the 19th overall pick must be used to ensure Young isn't running for his life by Week 4. Anything less than a blue-chip protector in the early rounds would be a dereliction of duty by the front office.

Pass on Eli Stowers

Eli Stowers is the kind of prospect who can hijack a draft room conversation. The measurables jump off the page. His athletic profile is rare. The versatility sparks creativity among offensive coordinators who dream of positionless football. That dream, however, quickly turns into a distraction for a team like Carolina.

Stowers is not what the Panthers need right now. He is a luxury piece in an offense that still lacks structural stability up front. His background as a converted quarterback adds intrigue. Still, it underscores his developmental nature. He is also a non-factor as a blocker.

The Panthers need a physical, sustainable offense around Young. That requires tight ends who can set edges, chip pass rushers, and contribute in the trenches. Stowers does none of those things at a reliable level.

At No. 19, Carolina has a chance to secure a long-term answer at left tackle. Passing on that to take a developmental offensive weapon would be a philosophical misstep. The Panthers don’t need a gadget. They need a guardian.

The risk of Drew Allar

There is no denying the intrigue with someone like Drew Allar. He looks the part. The arm strength is elite. The physical tools suggest a quarterback who could evolve into something special. And in a vacuum, that’s enough to warrant serious consideration.

That said, the Panthers have already made their bet at quarterback. Young is the centerpiece of this team. Drafting Allar, especially with premium capital, would be redundant if not destabilizing.

Then there’s the on-field evaluation. Allar’s inconsistency under pressure is a glaring concern. When the pocket collapses, his mechanics tend to unravel. That’s a fundamental issue. For the Panthers, drafting a quarterback who struggles in chaos feels like doubling down on the wrong problem. That’s a gamble the Panthers cannot afford.

Discipline and draft success

The Panthers have done the hard part. They’ve rebuilt credibility, added talent, and created a foundation that can support meaningful success in 2026.

Now comes the test of restraint. Avoiding players like Eli Stowers and Drew Allar is about recognizing that the best pick isn’t always the most exciting one. Sometimes, it’s the one that quietly solves a problem before it becomes a crisis. Carolina needs to protect Bryce Young, stabilize the trenches, and continue building a team that can win in January. And that starts with knowing exactly who not to pick.