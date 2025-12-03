The Buffalo Bills are ready to make a playoff push to end the regular season. Buffalo is 8-4 headed into Week 14 with a huge game against Cincinnati on the horizon. Unfortunately, the Bills have multiple players who are tending who injuries who will miss practice ahead of this weekend's big game.

Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa is one of a handful of players who will not practice on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. Bosa is dealing with a hamstring injury he picked up during the fourth quarter against the Steelers.

Buffalo will also be without wide receiver Joshua Palmer and linebacker Terrel Bernard at Wednesday's practice.

In other Bills injury news, multiple players will be limited on Wednesday. Those include right tackle Spencer Brown, left tackle Dion Dawkins, and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Buscaglia also noted that Dawkins is still in concussion protocol. That could put his availability in Week 14 into question.

Buffalo already has several players on injured reserve, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Ed Oliver, and Michael Hoecht headline the list of Bills players who are already injured.

Hopefully Bosa can get back to practice on Thursday.

Keon Coleman's “professionalism” at the center of Bills' benching

To make matters worse, the Bills also have drama within their own ranks to deal with.

Buffalo benched receiver Keon Coleman after he missed team meetings over the past few weeks. It appears that the Bills were concerned about Coleman's “professionalism”, but ultimately decided to stand by their young playmaker.

“It's a professionalism thing — but he's going to be OK,” a team source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “We need him.”

Coleman was never in danger of being cut during his rough patch. But still, his absence has hurt the Bills during a pivotal stretch of the regular season.

“The Bills did not consider cutting Coleman through his midseason issue, I'm told, and it looks like they are sticking with him after he played 33 snaps Sunday,” Fowler added. Let's see if he can build on that.”

The Bills need their offense to step up down the stretch, and Coleman getting his head right would help a lot.

Bills vs. Bengals kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.