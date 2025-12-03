The Baltimore Ravens face future considerations for QB Lamar Jackson. And he has struggled with injuries during the 2025 season. However, Jackson ended a recent trend, practicing on Wednesday as the team prepares for its showdown against the Steelers, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“With a couple days of extra rest, Lamar Jackson is on the field for a Wednesday practice.”

It marked the first time Jackson practiced on a Wednesday since Nov. 5.

The Ravens (6-6) will meet the Steelers (6-6) on Sunday with the AFC North division lead on the line.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson getting healthier

Jackson has struggled to look like his usual self. But he’s still completing 64.8% of his passes. And his 15-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio is decent.

What will he have to offer against the Steelers? Consider the history. Jackson has only faced the division opponent eight times in his career, seven times as a starter, according to statmuse.com. His highest passing total in 253 yards. And he has thrown nine interceptions compared to only eight touchdown passes.

This doesn’t look like a crush spot for Jackson, especially if he’s not 100% healthy. And he has a losing record overall (3-5) against the Steelers.

Still, people like former Ravens standout Rod Woodson think Jackson could turn things around in short order, according to Glenn Clark Radio via baltimoreravens.com.

“Obviously, he can shake out of it,” Woodson said. “I think there's a version of that he can get to again, and I think [Offensive Coordinator] Todd Monken can help him. But I think he has to help himself by doing the little things right. Because at the end of the day, when you're not playing your best football, it's not the big things that are messing you up. It's the little bitty things that are messing you up.

“I think he needs to get back to the foundation of playing at the quarterback position. What does he need to do better, week in and week out, with his footwork, with his arm movement, but also what the defense is giving him? If it's giving him a 5-yarder, throw the 5-yarder. Don't try to look for a 15-20 yarder down the field and then take a sack.”