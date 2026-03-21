The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets NBA rivalry doesn’t need much help to feel intense, but things got particularly spicy during their latest clash on Friday night. In a game defined by high stakes and physical play, New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton found themselves at the center of the drama after a heated third-quarter exchange led to double technical fouls.

The sequence started when Anunoby was handling the rock at the top of the key. Claxton, known for his defensive versatility, locked in and managed to get a hand on the ball, swatting it out of bounds. Anunoby immediately appealed to the officials, insisting the ball touched Claxton last.

When the NBA referees did not heed his words and awarded possession to Brooklyn, Anunoby’s frustration boiled over. He confronted Claxton and delivered a visible shove, prompting the officials to intervene immediately. Both players received technical fouls, serving as a reminder that the Battle of the Boroughs still carries plenty of weight.

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OG Anunoby and Nic Claxton get hit with double techs following this exchange in Knicks-Nets 👀pic.twitter.com/dyGbFpcPEH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

Despite the momentary loss of cool, the Knicks channeled that energy into a narrow 93-92 victory at Barclays Center. Karl-Anthony Towns once again proved why he was the missing piece for this roster, finishing the night with a dominant double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds. Towns controlled the glass and hit timely buckets whenever Brooklyn threatened to pull away. Jalen Brunson added 17 points and eight assists, navigating a pesky Nets defense that kept the game within a single possession until the final minute.

For the Nets, Josh Minot led the team with 22 points, showing off his elite shot-making ability, while Claxton finished with eight points and seven rebounds before the late-game drama. Ultimately, New York’s veteran poise allowed them to escape with the win. The victory moves the Knicks further up the Eastern Conference standings, while the Nets continue to show they can hang with the heavyweights even in a losing effort.