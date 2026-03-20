With just a few weeks left for WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE is also set to organize and host its annual traditional Hall of Fame ceremony. With several notable inductees already announced, the promotion has now introduced NBA legend Dennis Rodman as one more Hall of Fame inductee.

Shams Charania of ESPN confirmed earlier on Friday, Mar. 20, 2026, that Dennis Rodman, who is heavily known across the wrestling circuit for his multiple WCW matches in the 1990s as a member of the nWo, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 42 weekend. The 2026 Hall of Fame class now consists of Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition (Ax & Smash), and Rodman.

“Crossover: Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April, per ESPN sources. Rodman made his WCW debut in 1997 and famously skipped a practice during the 1998 NBA Finals for a wrestling match alongside Hulk Hogan. Two HOFs for Rodman,” wrote Charania.

Rodman was involved with WCW Bash at the Beach both in 1997 and 1998. He teamed with Hulk Hogan, including facing off against fellow basketball veteran Karl Malone & WCW's Diamond Dallas Page, in 1998.

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Rodman is often regarded as one of the NBA’s greatest rebounders of all time. He is best known for his time as part of the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons. Rodman played an important role in the 1990s alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Rodman, 64, is also known for his appearances outside WWE and WCW. In 2023, he made a couple of AEW appearances and was even in The Acclaimed's corner at the All Out PPV.