The New York Knicks are currently on a five-game winning streak and will now host the Washington Wizards, who have lost a whopping 15 games on the trot. The Knicks lead the season series 2-0 and come into this game off a 93-92 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

New York are currently 46-25, sitting third in the Eastern Conference, while Washington is 16-54, having last won on February 20. The Knicks are allowing just 110.3 points per game (5th in the NBA), while Washington is surrendering 123.8 points per game (29th).

In terms of injuries, the Knicks will be without Miles McBride and Landry Shamet, while Josh Hart is listed as day-to-day with a knee issue on the official injury report, per a post on X by Steve Popper, alongside Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti. For Washington, Leaky Black is sidelined due to a left ankle sprain, while Justin Champagnie is unavailable as he serves a league suspension. The injury list also includes Anthony Davis (left finger sprain), Kyshawn George (left elbow sprain), Tre Johnson (right foot sprain), and Alex Sarr (left big toe capsulitis).

Cam Whitmore is also out with a serious right shoulder condition involving deep vein thrombosis, while Trae Young remains sidelined due to lower back pain and a right quad contusion. Finally, D'Angelo Russell is not with the team.

Josh Hart’s injury status vs. Wizards

Josh Hart is listed as questionable, which leaves some uncertainty around his availability. He is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. New York enters this game as the obvious favorites, ranking top-five in both offensive rating (3rd) and defensive rating (5th). The Knicks are averaging 116.8 points per game, good for 10th in the NBA, while allowing just 110.3 points per game, the fifth-fewest in the league.

They have already beaten the Wizards twice this season by margins of 17 and 31 points, and will once again be the favorites at home. Even if Hart ends up not playing, they have more than enough firepower in their ranks to dominate an injury-ravaged Wizards at home.

Washington’s struggles are reflected across both ends of the floor. The team is averaging 112.5 points per game, ranking 25th in the NBA, and sits 27th in offensive rating. Defensively, the Wizards allow 123.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league, and they hold the worst defensive rating overall.

The Wizards are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a 132-111 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a situation in which they have struggled all season with a 1-11 record and losses in 16 of their last 17 such games.

Knicks injury report

Josh Hart – Questionable (Right Knee; Patella Femoral Syndrome)

Miles McBride – Out (Pelvic; Core Muscle Surgery)

Landry Shamet – Out (Right Knee; Soreness)

Tyler Kolek – Questionable (G League – On Assignment)

Ariel Hukporti – Questionable (G League – On Assignment)

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Kevin McCullar Jr. – Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Trey Jemison III – Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Dillon Jones – Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Wizards injury report

Trae Young – Out (Quad)

Anthony Davis – Out (Finger)

D’Angelo Russell – Out (Not Injury Related)

Cam Whitmore – Out (Shoulder)

Kyshawn George – Out (Elbow)

Tre Johnson – Day-to-day (Foot)

Leaky Black – Day-to-day (Ankle)