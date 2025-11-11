The Philadelphia Eagles held off the Green Bay Packers in a matchup of defensive heavyweights on Monday Night Football. Packers fans are calling for Matt LaFleur’s job after the team came up short on its final drive and fell to 5-3-1 on the season.

If the Packers had been able to score on their final possession, Nick Sirianni would be in the hot seat. The Eagles’ head coach made a bizarre decision on 4th down with 33 seconds remaining. Instead of trying to pin Green Bay deep in its own territory with a punt, Sirianni dialed up a deep shot on 4th & 6. After the game, he defended the call.

“I stand put on that decision,” Sirianni said, per 94WIP.com’s Eliot Shorr-Parks. “We’re up three and I would have liked to be a little closer to kick a field goal…. It was into the wind on that one. I knew the kick would have to be a little bit lower trajectory of a kick on that particular one. I’ve got a lot of faith in our offense. And it didn’t work out on this one. We just didn’t get it.”

Eagles win despite rough offensive performance on MNF

The Eagles had a chance to ice the game after recovering a Josh Jacobs fumble with 1:26 remaining. But the offense could only gain four yards and chew up 57 seconds. Sirianni was faced with a decision on 4th & 6 from the Packers’ 35-yard-line with 33 seconds left on the clock.

The coach explained to reporters that a field goal would only have put the Eagles up by six points. And it would have been a long field goal. So he chose to go for it. “We would have ended the game if we would have got that. We’ve got a lot of faith in our guys to be able to do that.”

However, Sirianni seems to have forgotten that punting was an option. Instead, he had Jalen Hurts lob a deep shot to A.J. Brown down the left sideline. It was just Brown’s third target of the game.

The pass fell incomplete and the Packers took over at the 35. But Green Bay could only set up a 64-yard field goal try for Brandon McManus, which he badly missed. And the Eagles held on for their third straight win.