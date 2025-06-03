The New York Knicks’ offseason begins with a search for a new head coach following the surprise firing of Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday morning. In the meantime, the Knicks are still on the hook for a portion of Thibodeau’s salary. In the immediate aftermath of the decision, social media lit up with rumors speculating Michael Malone being a potential frontrunner for the Knicks’ vacant head coaching position.

ESPN seemed to play into those rumors with former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins suggesting that Michael Malone would be the best fit as Knicks head coach.

“I might have to be Michael Malone. When you talk about championship experience, what other coach is out there?” Perkins said. “He’s from the New York area, born and raised. . .I think Michael Malone right now is probably the best if they’re trying to win now because he is a championship level coach. He did max out [Nikola] Jokic to get an NBA championship, defensively.”

“He does have what it takes. But I’m looking at an OG Anunoby and I’m looking at a Mikal Bridges. . .they’re supposed to be stoppers,” Perkins continued. “I don’t feel like Thibs should have lost his job.”

Malone certainly does seem to be the logical candidate as head coach if the Knicks are serious about contending for a championship. He helped mold the Denver Nuggets into a title contender, guiding them to the 2023 NBA title. He led the Nuggets to seven playoff appearances in ten seasons before the team let him go this year.

Malone’s Nuggets teams never lost in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with an appearance in at least the Western Conference Semifinals each year they made the postseason. Perkins brings up a valid point in that the Knicks appear to have some of the defensive personnel that would work with Malone as head coach.

In any case, it’s sure shaping up to be a busy offseason for the Knicks with the rumor mill churning.