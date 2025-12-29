The Chicago Bears were dealt a tough blow before their playoff run. Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, linebacker Noah Sewell went down with what seemed like a lower leg injury. Unfortunately, it's been confirmed that the linebacker has suffered a torn Achilles tendon, ending his season.

“#Bears LB Noah Sewell, who has been a key part of the defense especially with all the injuries to the position, is believed to have torn his Achilles, sources say,” Ian Rapoport reported. He'll have an MRI to confirm. Right before he was to play his brother, #Lions OT Penei Sewell, Noah is out.”

Sewell has been an integral part in the Bears defense this season. His best asset is his run-stuffing ability, ranking 30th amongst all linebackers in run coverage according to PFF. Unfortunately, the Bears' defense has not played up to par as of late.

Sewell's injury is just the latest in a long line of injuries that have haunted the Bears this season. Cornerback Jaylen Johnson is just now coming back from a groin injury that's been bothering him. Wide receiver Rome Odunze has missed the last few games with a stress fracture. And now, wide receiver Luther Burden suffered a brutal injury against the 49ers.

The Bears are coming off a tough loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chicago offense went blow for blow with the powerhouse San Francisco attack, scoring 38 points to SF's 42 points. In the end, it came down to the final play of the game. Quarterback Caleb Williams tried to scramble and find a receiver in the endzone with no time remaining, but his pass attempt fell just short.

The Bears have not only secured a playoff spot, but have secured home field advantage. Expect the Bears to rest their key starters in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions as they prepare for a deep postseason push.