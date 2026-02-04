While some may have been disappointed with NBA legend Michael Jordan's first season as a special contributor for NBC Sports' coverage, it doesn't sound like that will be it.

During an interview with Front Office Sports, NBC Sports president Rick Cordella talked about their collaboration with Jordan, praising the interview conducted with him.

“With him joining our team as a special contributor, we had a great interview with him, and we hope there's more in the future,” said Cordella.

He then teased that they're having “discussions” about his future. “We've had discussions with him—plenty of ongoing discussions,” he revealed. “We'll see what happens.”

Michael Jordan's first year as a special contributor to NBC Sports' NBA coverage

Before the 2025-2026 season, it was announced that Jordan was joining NBC Sports as a special contributor to their NBA coverage. However, some have been disappointed with the output.

Jordan filmed an interview with Mike Tirico. Granted, interviews with Jordan are rare, but the interview has been spliced and aired in pieces throughout the season. He hasn't been in the studio or the booth calling games, as some may have expected.

Even fellow NBA legend Charles Barkley was upset with this. It especially bothered him that the interview was filmed during the summer, so it's not current.

“It’s a bad look to do one interview and splice it up throughout the season,” Barkley criticized. “They couldn’t fly down there once a month to sit down with Michael for an hour? To do an interview in August, and to splice it up and still shoot the same interview in January, February, that’s a bad look.

“I thought it was great that we had Michael Jordan back in the NBA. But now you look, and I’m like, ‘He’s wearing the same outfit from August,'” he continued.

Fans will have to wait and see if NBC Sports and Jordan come to an agreement on future collaborations. It would be a no-brainer to bring him back if he's willing to come back. Perhaps they will shake it up next time around.