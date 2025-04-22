A heated moment between Norman Powell and Jamal Murray was close to igniting a brawl between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

With over five minutes left in the third quarter, Murray committed a personal foul against Powell. However, Murray held Powell up in the air as he didn't let go. As a result, Powell shoved him off in frustration as players from both teams got into it. Officials had to review the situation as they assessed multiple technical fouls to the two parties.

Things got HEATED between Jamal Murray and Norman Powell after Murray picked up Powell 😳pic.twitter.com/s3HqFSXQ7X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans came in droves to react to the altercation that happened in the second half. Here are some of their reactions.

“Tempers flaring—playoffs bringing that extra edge!” one fan said.

“Powell don’t want to get choke out, Murray been training with Volk,” one fan remarked.

“Murray was over the line making a non basketball play for no reason, don’t know how you expect Powell to not react,” another stated.

“Jamal Murray defense is picking Powell up lmao this sum Shaq ina fool type defensive scheme,” a fan said.

“He committed a normal take foul and then Powell jumped and Murray held him to stop him from falling! Then walked away as Powell got aggressive,” one explained.

How Game 2 ended for Norman Powell, Clippers vs Nuggets

Norman Powell and the Clippers got the last laugh over Jamal Murray's Nuggets, escaping with the 105-102 road win.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game as it winded down to the fourth quarter. However, the Clippers made more big plays down the stretch as Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac converted clutch shots to keep the Nuggets at bay.

Four players scored in double-digits on Los Angeles' behalf. Leonard led the way with 39 points, five assists and three rebounds. He shot 15-of-19 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. James Harden came next with 18 points and seven assists, Zubac put up 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Powell provided 13 points and three assists.

Norman Powell and the Clippers will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they host the Nuggets in Game 3. The contest will take place on April 24 at 10 p.m. ET.