Dwight Howard will officially take his place among basketball’s immortals at the Hall of Fame ceremony next month, with Shaquille O’Neal confirmed as one of his presenters. The announcement surprised many fans, given the long history of tension between the two former Lakers stars. Yet it signals a new chapter in their relationship. Both legends are putting aside past differences to share one of the sport’s greatest honors.

Shaq told me at this weekend’s @thebig3 event that he *will* be one of Dwight Howard’s presenters at Dwight’s Hall of Fame induction next month. Shaq is not currently on the @HoopHall’s official list, however he confirmed he’ll be up on stage alongside Howard and fellow… pic.twitter.com/lZQ120ZHW1 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 18, 2025

Howard’s Hall of Fame induction has been years in the making. As one of the most dominant centers of his era, he earned eight All-Star selections. He also won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and helped the Lakers secure the 2020 NBA championship. His impact with the Orlando Magic was just as significant. Leading the team to the 2009 NBA Finals remains one of the highlights of his career. For Howard, the Hall of Fame is the ultimate validation of his longevity and excellence.

O’Neal’s presence as a presenter makes the moment even more memorable. Despite their well-documented feud, Shaquille O’Neal recently explained that he and Howard have reconciled and now share mutual respect. This is significant because Howard often faced comparisons to O’Neal throughout his career, especially during his time with the Magic and Lakers. By presenting him, Shaq acknowledges Howard’s place in basketball history while bridging a gap that lasted more than a decade.

Howard will also be presented by other basketball icons, including Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Dominique Wilkins. The lineup of legends highlights the respect Howard commands across generations. Still, Shaq’s role carries a symbolic weight. For fans, seeing Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard share the stage signals an end to years of animosity and a celebration of the center position’s legacy.

With his induction, Dwight Howard cements his legacy in the Hall of Fame. And with Shaquille O’Neal at his side, the moment will resonate as one of unity, respect, and recognition of two dominant forces in basketball history.