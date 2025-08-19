Shaquille O’Neal had a hilarious response to Dwight Howard missing a dunk while he gave an interview courtside at the BIG3 playoffs. O’Neal was initially rumored to be one of the legends who would walk out Dwight Howard after the LA Riot star requested Shaq to do so.

“Ohhh just missed a jam. Just missed a jam. C’mon Dwight,” Shaq exclaimed live on CBS as Howard’s attempt clanged off the rim during the LA Riot’s clash with the Chicago Triplets.

Shaq was initially talking about the longstanding perception that he “did not like” Dwight Howard. 

“We hashed it out. He thought I generally disliked him. I told him, ‘No, that’s not the case,’” O’Neal said. 

Shaq claimed that he was merely trying to get the best out of a youngster, in Dwight Howard. That was when LA Riot’s star missed a dunk. However, the missed jam wasn’t the only thing that caught O’Neal’s eye. 

When Chicago’s Brandon Moss botched a layup, Shaq couldn’t resist yelling “Shaqtin A’Fool!” from the stands. The LA Riot couldn’t pull out a win in Dallas, falling 50-38 despite Howard’s eight points and seven rebounds. 

The absence of O’Neal from Howard’s Hall of Fame presenters after their reported truce. The issue had begun due to Howard adopting the “Superman” nickname and from years of O’Neal poking fun at him on “Shaqtin A’Fool.” Howard had even admitted that moments like Shaq mocking him on TNT left lasting frustration.

However, O’Neal’s presence and characteristically humorous comments do confirm that the two are no longer beefing, even if Shaq will not be one of the presenters for Howard.

