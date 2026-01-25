The NBA has made changes to the schedule of a couple of league games for Monday due to the weather.

This affects the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.

Here's the NBA's announcement via the league's communications department on X (formerly Twitter):

SCHEDULE UPDATE FOR MONDAY, JAN. 26: The Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks game will now tip off at 1:30 p.m. ET due to inclement weather. The Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets game will now tip off at 3 p.m. ET due to inclement weather.

The Pacers are set to play Atlanta for the final game of their five-game road trip at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Indiana lost three in a row before snapping its skid with a stunning 117-114 upset victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are coming off back-to-back victories over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road and against the Phoenix Suns last Wednesday and Friday, respectively. In the first meeting between the Pacers and Hawks this season, Atlanta topped Indiana on Oct. 31 to the tune of a 128-108 score.

After a frustrating loss to the New York Knicks at home on Saturday, the 76ers are looking to bounce back right away in this matchup at Spectrum Center in Charlotte against the Hornets.

Charlotte has been playing well of late, having won three of its last four outings, including its last two against the Orlando Magic and the Washington Commanders, respectively. The Hornets are also itching to avenge their 125-121 loss in the City of Brotherly Love at the hands of the Sixers on Oct. 25.