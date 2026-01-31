Although neither BYU nor Kansas basketball is ranked inside the top 10 in the country, much of the NBA world will be focused on their Big 12 showdown in Lawrence. Bottom-barrel squads like the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks will be represented inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, as executives and scouts feast their eyes on two of the most acclaimed prospects in one of the most acclaimed NBA Draft classes in recent history.

Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa will square off in a game that, whether they like it or not, will be about more than just the conference standings. They are the clear frontrunners to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick this summer, and a huge showcase such as this one could be a tiebreaker for some organizations. Both star freshmen have surely been advised to block out the noise, but for those who want to know how the league views them, some intriguing information just dropped.

An ESPN poll found that 12 NBA scouts and execs believe Peterson should be the top selection in June, per Pete Thamel. Dybantsa received eight votes to go No. 1.

NEW: ESPN polled 20 NBA scouts and executives to see who, right now, they'd take No. 1 in the NBA Draft. Here's the @ESPN story and @CollegeGameDay hit on the top of what promises to be a generationally strong NBA Draft. https://t.co/MWTTBTNoNu pic.twitter.com/s0T03irphB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 31, 2026

Darryn Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa

Despite suffering multiple injuries this season, with the most recent one being an ankle issue that kept him sidelined for last Saturday's win versus Kansas State, Peterson continues to generate copious buzz. Thamel says one scout compared the 6-foot-6 guard's shot-making prowess to those of the late-great Kobe Bryant, while others likened him to Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

When on the floor, Peterson dazzles the crowd with his combination of skill, athleticism and strength. He is scoring 21.6 points per contest while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from behind the 3-point line.

The problem is, Darryn Peterson has only played in 10 of 20 games this season. Whoever wins the NBA Draft Lottery will have to decide if they can trust this superb talent to stay healthy for an extended period of time. Investing a premium pick on a potentially injury-prone player could lead to many sleepless nights. The upside is undeniable, though.

AJ Dybantsa boasts an abundance of promise in his own right. He is seamlessly meshing with a BYU squad that already had difference-makers like Richie Saunders and Robert Wright III. He is averaging 23.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the field. The 6-foot-9 wing was labeled as “a taller Tracy McGrady Jr.” The belief is that he can have an impact on both offense and defense. There are a couple of drawbacks, however.

Dybantsa is shooting 31.8 percent from downtown, which includes a 1-of-8 showing versus No. 1 Arizona. He has also been inconsistent against quality competition. Versatility is essential, but shooting is king in the modern game. He has plenty of time to bring that number up, though. Saturday's matchup against Kansas is the perfect time to start.

The No. 13 Cougars (17-3, 5-2)) and the No. 14 Jayhawks (15-5, 5-2) tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be interesting to see what the polls look like after this eagerly-awaited contest.