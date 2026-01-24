The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, as the program aims to reach its 15th win of the season. However, it sounds like the Jayhawks will be without Darryn Peterson, as he has been ruled out for the contest.

Reports indicate that the freshman guard is officially out with an ankle injury, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Peterson tested his injured ankle during shoot around. But he was not cleared by the team to participate in Saturday's matchup. Luckily, it sounds like Kansas can expect him to return to action at some point this season.

“Kansas star Darryn Peterson will not play against Kansas State tonight, per a source. He tested his injured ankle in shoot around but will not be able to play. The injury is not expected to be long-term.”

With Peterson out, the Jayhawks are likely to start Jamari McDowell in his place once again. McDowell is a junior who has played in all 19 games for Kansas so far this season. In those contests, he is averaging 4.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the three-point line.

Those averages are a drastic difference in comparison to Darryn Peterson, as Peterson is playing like a future No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Despite that, his availability has been an issue this season, as the Jayhawks' star has only played in 10 games. He is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while owning a 49.3% feild goal percentage and going 42.9% from beyond the arc.